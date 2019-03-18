Plumbers urged to exhibit professionalism, on occasion of World Plumbers Day

Ghana, for the first time, celebrated World Plumbing Day last Monday. The United Nations and the World Plumbing Council in 2010 designated March 11 each year to celebrate plumbers the world over.
The celebration for this year was on the theme: “Working Together”.
The day in Ghana was marked with an exhibition on plumbing equipment and sanitary wares and a lecture on the topic: Teamwork, was organised by the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineers, Ghana (CIPHE-Ghana) in Accra.
Professionalism
Speaking on the occasion, the President of CIPHE-Ghana, Mr Joshua K. Nyamavor, said plumbing was a profession that influenced the quality of life people led. He said when given the required attention and support many lives could be saved and protected from ill health and domestic and economic challenges.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
For that reason, he said, it had become necessary for plumbers to form identifiable groupings that offered professional plumbing services to the public.
He said his outfit had initiated moves to establish a mutual fund for plumbers to help them raise funds to purchase the needed equipment that would help them deliver professionally and on time.
“If the fund is managed very well, it will also put us in a better position to bid for contracts, even if pre-financing was required,” he said.
Certification
He said there were plans also to develop a better and fair plumber-client relationship, where one would not take advantage of the other.
Mr Nyamavor added that the work plumbers perform would henceforth be certified in the hope that they would by that render quality and acceptable services to clients.
A consultant, Mr Sidney J. Tehoda, urged the CIPHE-Ghana to organise refresher courses for its members to enable them to upgrade their skills.