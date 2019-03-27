Indiscipline on our roads killing us, transport Minister cries out

The Minister of Transport, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has attributed accidents on the roads largely to indiscipline on the part of drivers and underscored the need for a coordinated effort at addressing the menace.
The minister said statistics from the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) indicated that about 80 per cent of all road crashes were caused by human error, majority of which were linked to indiscipline on the part of drivers.
He said it was about time the citizenry took the safety and security of their lives into their own hands, urging that when a driver was speeding or causing unnecessary overtaking on the road, those onboard the vehicle had every right to caution him.
The minister made those remarks on Monday, when he visited victims of last Friday's accident at Ekumfi near Mankesim at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba and the St. Luke Catholic Hospital at Apam in the Central Region.
The minister also visited the accident spot at Ekumfi. He was accompanied by some officials from the ministry, the NRSC, Metro Mass Transit Ltd, the Ghana Police Service and the Deputy Central Regional Minister.
The Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit Ltd, Mr Albert Aduboahene, for his part, expressed the company's condolences to the bereaved families.
He said from all the narrations given by the victims, it was clear that the fault of the accident wasn't from the Metro Mass Transit driver.
He gave assurance that his outfit would continue to pursue measures that would ensure the comfort and safety of their clientele, stressing that the government was in the process of acquiring new fleet of buses to replace worn-out and overage ones.
The Winneba Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Owoahene Acheampong, recounted how the accident occurred and advised drivers to always leave some distance between their vehicle and the one ahead of them.