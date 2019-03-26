Construction of stalls to begin at Asabee Market

The Member of Parliament for Mfantsiman, Mr Ekow Quansah Hayford, has cut the sod for the construction of 72 stalls at the Asabee Market at Mankessim.
The stalls will provide decent places for market women to conduct their trade.
The project, which will be funded with support from the Ministry of Special Initiatives, will include a warehouse for storage of traders’ goods, a borehole for potable water supply and washrooms.
Mr Hayford said the construction of the stalls was the first phase of a market complex to be built at the main market area.
When the project is completed, more traders to Mankessim will have dignified places to do business, he stated.
No shoddy work
The Omanhen of the Mankessim Traditional Area, Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI, said it was important to adopt a high sense of quality in undertaking the project.
“I would want to see quality in the execution of the project.
I don’t expect to see cracks in the project after a few months,” he emphasised.
He called for the prompt completion of the market and also expressed the hope that work on the main market project would begin soon as promised.