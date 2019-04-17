Ghanaian Fred Swaniker named in Time Most Influential People of 2019

Ghanaian entrepreneur and leadership development expert Fred Swaniker has been named in Time Magazine's list of the most influential people of 2019
.
According to Mr Ibrahim, the Ghanaian is committed to becoming one of Africa's foremost leaders.
He lauded Mr Swaniker's educational initiatives such as the African Leadership Academy, African Leadership Network and African Leadership University which hopes to educate three million leaders of tomorrow.
"Fred has the passion, understanding and ability to take this great continent forward, through its young people. I am filled with hope knowing that he is there to help the next generation of African leaders to blossom," he said.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
In April this year, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame appointed Swaniker the chairperson for the Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB) which is tasked with developing tourism in that country.
Other Africans of note on the list are Egyptian and Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as multiple South African world and Olympic track-and-field champion, Caster Semenya.
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
Fred Swaniker
About Time 100
Time 100 (often stylized as TIME 100) is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time.
First published in 1999 as the result of a debate among American academics, politicians, and journalists, the list is now a highly publicized annual event.
Although appearing on the list is often seen as an honour, Time makes it clear that entrants are recognized for changing the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions.
The final list of influential individuals is exclusively chosen by Time editors with nominations coming from the TIME 100 alumni and the magazine's international writing staff.
Only the winner of the Reader's Poll, conducted days before the official list is revealed, is chosen by the general public.