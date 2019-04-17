Construction works begin on police helicopter hangar

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held at the Police Training School at Tesano, in Accra, to signify the beginning of construction works on a helicopter hangar for the Ghana Police Service
.
This is part of moves by the Ghana Police Service to establish an air wing to manage the aircraft that will be provided to the service by the government.
Already, the government has indicated its intention to provide three helicopters to the Ghana Police Service to enhance its services.
Although it is not clear when the aircraft will arrive in the country and where they will come from, police sources have hinted that the Police Administration is working on establishing the air unit to man the aircraft.
