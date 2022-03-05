Ghana signs visa waiver agreements with 8 countries

As part of efforts to improve service delivery with regards to passport administration both in Ghana and its missions abroad, the government has signed visa waiver agreements with 8 countries.
The countries are Qatar, Jamaica, Suriname, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, Venezuela and Malta.
Government has taken necessary steps to improve service delivery with regards to passport administration both in Ghana and its missions abroad.#BuildingGhanaTogether pic.twitter.com/VeQING6xWS— Ghana Presidency (@GhanaPresidency) March 3, 2022
This means officials from these countries carrying Diplomatic, Service and Offical passports will be exempted from applying for visas when entering Ghana and vice versa.
In a tweet on March 3, 2022, the Presidency said some steps had been taken to improve on service delivery pertaining to passport administration in Ghana and its missions abroad.
The initiatives include the “purchase of generator sets for all 13 Passport Application Centers (PAC) in Ghana” and a “roll-out of E-Visa application hardware at our Missions abroad and at the Ghana Immigration Service.”