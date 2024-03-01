Previous article: All you need to know about your new MTN Momo transaction limits

Zoomlion clears decades-old refuse ‘mountains’ in Oti

Alberto Mario Noretti Mar - 01 - 2024 , 06:25

Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has cleared five large decades-old refuse heaps in the Oti Region in the past one week.

They include a 31-year-old mound estimated at 2,237.45 tonnes at the Krachi Cemetery Road in the Krachi West District; a 35-year-old heap at Borai, which had gathered 19,977 tonnes of filth, and a 1,118.73-tonne Chinderi rubbish piled over 33 years at Borai, both in the Krachi Nchumuru District.

Meanwhile, at Bontibon in Nkwanta South, a 26-year-old heap with 1,065.45 tonnes of garbage was cleared during the exercise, during which 4,008.23 tonnes of refuse were also cleared at Likpe-Bakwa in the Guan District.

The Oti Regional Coordinator of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Abdulai Safian, said in an interview in the regional capital, Dambai, last Tuesday that the exercise formed part of the Phase Two Nationwide Old Refuse Heaps Evacuation programme of the company.

He said the exercise, carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, was meant to promote high standard of sanitation in the communities.

Mr Safian said community centre and durbar ground projects would now be executed at the cleared sites in the communities.

“We are still engaging the communities on the proper disposal of waste, to keep the surroundings clean all the time,” he said.

The regional coordinator said in all, 20 tipper trucks and five heavy-duty excavators were committed to the exercise which engaged 100 workers.

In a similar exercise in the Volta Region, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has cleared 12 refuse sites in the Anloga, North Tongu, South Tongu, South Dayi, Afadzato districts and Hohoe Municipality.