Housing Ministry holds retreat to outline priorities

Daily Graphic Mar - 01 - 2024 , 06:20

The Ministry of Works and Housing has concluded a two-day retreat to outline priorities for the next 10 months.

The retreat provided the management of the ministry with the opportunity to select priorities within the prevailing resource and time constraints after the recent cabinet reshuffle.

Led by the Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the gathering brought together key figures, including the Deputy Minister designate for the ministry, Prince Hamid Armah; the Chief Director, Stephen Yaw Osei, heads of departments and heads of the 12 agencies under the ministry.

In his opening address, the minister underscored the pressing need for swift action, given the limited time available under his tenure.

"We don’t have much time so we need to run very quickly and deliver on the job we’ve been tasked to do," Mr Oppong Nkrumah said.

He called upon all participants to unite their efforts, urging them to strive for tangible accomplishments by the end of the year.

"Let’s end the year achieving something tangible together," he added.

Management retreats serve as crucial annual gatherings where the leadership within a ministry, along with its various agencies, convene to evaluate past performance, address challenges and plan strategies for the future.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah emphasised the importance of the meetings, highlighting their role in helping the ministry to detail its priority areas for the rest of the year.

Throughout the retreat, presentations were delivered by representatives from the 12 agencies under the ministry, including the Ghana Hydrological Authority, Public Works Department and the State Housing Company Limited.

The presentations provided insights into each agency's plans and priorities for the upcoming year, setting the stage for coordinated action and synergy across the ministry.

Speaking on the importance of collaboration, Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged all departments and agencies to work closely together to deliver higher value to the people of Ghana.

"We need to build enough synergies to deliver higher value to Ghanaians," he stated, emphasising the collective effort required to achieve their shared goals.

Optimism

Echoing the minister's sentiments, the Chief Director expressed optimism about the ministry's prospects for the year, citing the team's strong spirit and unity of purpose.

"With such great team spirit and unity of purpose, there was nothing the Ministry would not be able to achieve if we set our hearts and minds to it," Mr Osei stated.

The retreat concluded with a renewed commitment to efficient execution and collaborative effort in tackling the ministry's goals and serving the Ghanaian public throughout 2024.