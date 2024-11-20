Featured

WAEC appeals for release of funds to facilitate WASSCE results

Severious Kale-Dery Nov - 20 - 2024 , 12:02

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has appealed for the urgent payment of GH¢110.46 million to facilitate the smooth completion of post-examination processes towards the release of the 2024 WASSCE results.

The amount represents the balance of the GH¢186.44 million that was required to conduct the examination, including marking and release of the results.

So far, the government has paid GH¢75,976,815.50 out of the total GH¢186,437,617.50

Indebtedness

Cumulatively, the government owes WAEC GH¢150.93 million following a previous debt of GH¢40.46 million, being arrears for the conduct of the 2022 and 2023 versions of the WASSCE.

In 2022, a GH¢9.97 million debt remained outstanding, while GH¢30.49 million arrears reflected in the books in 2023.

Per the WAEC schedule, the marking of WASSCE scripts is expected to be completed by Friday, November 29, 2024.

However, the supervisors and invigilators have not yet been paid, raising suspicion that the examiners might hold on to the scripts until they are paid.

"We want to avoid the situation where examiners would keep our scripts because they're not sure when they will be paid for their services. We also want to ensure that we do not truncate the academic calendar of the universities," the Head of the Public Relations, John Kapi, told the Daily Graphic.

Delayed payment

Touching on the implications on the delay in the release of funds, he said: “This situation has resulted in a plethora of challenges such as high cost of conducting examinations due to our inability to procure materials in bulk in advance.

“Additionally, it has exposed us to exchange rate volatilities, our inability to pay examiners on time, delay in payment of refreshment allowances to invigilators and supervisors, inability to pay suppliers promptly and replace obsolete machinery,” Mr Kapi outlined.

He said the situation had also affected WAEC’s ability to secure the needed resources to curb the increasing examination malpractice across the country and also introduce innovations to curb new trends in examination malpractice.

He said as a non-profit making establishment, WAEC’s main source of funding for the conduct of its examinations had been through examination fees paid by examinees.

Mr Kapi explained that the fees paid by candidates were used for the printing of examination questions, payment for the marking of examination scripts, payment for invigilation and supervision during examinations, procuring and maintaining of machinery, as well as the purchase of examination stationery.

“For several decades, Ghanaian students who wrote the examinations paid for the examination.

Free SHS

“However, with the advent of the Free SHS Policy introduced in 2017, the government has absorbed all examination fees of the candidates, both at the basic and the senior high school level, and, therefore, students are no longer responsible for the payment of their examination fees,” Mr Kapi explained.

He added that the challenge with the new system had been the perennial delays in the release of funds for the examining body to carry out its mandate.

“Over the last few years, the WAEC has been reeling under financial stress. There is no fixed timetable for the release of funds from the government.

“As and when there is money available, it is transferred to us. This has made the conduct of examinations, which hitherto was smooth, very difficult. This lack of remuneration is costing the council its credibility,” Mr Kapi added.

He recalled that for over seven decades since its establishment, WAEC had conducted various examinations, both locally and internationally.

“Virtually, every Ghanaian who has received formal education in Ghana has written one examination or the other conducted by WAEC,” Mr Kapi added.

