Flowerpot Flyover opens

Joshua Bediako Koomson Nov - 20 - 2024 , 12:15

A major road infrastructure that connects traffic from the Airport Bypass, East Legon and the Tema Motorway has been inaugurated in Accra.

The Martey Tsuru Overpass, popularly known as the Flowerpot Flyover, is a transformative infrastructure aimed to address the severe traffic congestion that has long plagued motorists on the Accra-Tema Motorway and its connecting roads.

The project, located at the Flowerpot Roundabout on the Spintex Road, features an 802-metre dual carriageway flyover, ramps linking Shiashie, the Motorway and East Legon; a redesigned roundabout, pedestrian walkways and upgraded road furniture, including street lights and traffic signals.

The significant infrastructural project, which continued in 2017 after the sod was cut in November 2016, is poised to revolutionise traffic connectivity between the northern and southern regions of the motorway, promising smoother and more efficient travel for commuters traversing key areas such as Cantonments, Burma Camp, East Legon, Spintex and Tema.

The GH₵147 million project, undertaken by China Railway No. 5 Engineering Ghana Limited, and funded jointly by the government and a facility from AfreXim Bank, includes a dual carriageway viaduct (bridge) with an asphalt concrete surfacing, a ramp from Shiashie onto the viaduct towards Airport Hills, a ramp from the viaduct onto the motorway towards Tema, and a slip road from the motorway to the Boundary Road Roundabout.

It also includes a new road through the old tunnel at East Legon and an additional exit to Cantonments from the Giffard Road Interchange (the Mahama Road).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the project yesterday and said it was expected to significantly ease congestion at the Flowerpot intersection and other key access points along the motorway, improve commute times and facilitate the seamless flow of goods and services within the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area.

The ceremony was attended by personalities, including traditional leaders, members of the business community, government officials and political figures.

Residents and commuters who gathered at the event could not hide their excitement, as they expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the government for addressing the long-standing traffic challenges in the area.

Commitment

President Akufo-Addo described the project as a bold step towards achieving a modern, interconnected and prosperous Ghana.

“This interchange is not merely an infrastructure, it is a testament to our vision for Ghana’s future, one rooted in progress, inclusivity and national pride,” he said.

The President added that the project stood as evidence of his administration’s commitment to transforming the country’s infrastructural landscape since taking office in 2017.

He indicated that the project went beyond addressing current challenges to positioning the country to meet future demands while promoting economic activity and easing the movement of goods and services.

Highlighting the importance of well-planned infrastructure, President Akufo-Addo said roads were more than physical connections; “they are pathways to opportunity, prosperity and an improved quality of life.”

President Akufo-Addo commended the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Department of Urban Roads, the contractors for their hard work and consultants who contributed to making the project a reality.

He also called on Ghanaians to safeguard the new infrastructure, urging motorists to prioritise road safety and respect for regulations.

“Let this interchange serve as a proud testament to what we can achieve together, a Ghana that builds, advances and aspires toward greatness,” he said.

Expansion

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, said originally planned as two overpasses over the Flowerpot Roundabout and the motorway, the design was expanded to include a continuous viaduct from Palace Mall to Boundary Road; an extension beyond Palace Mall to facilitate movement from Spintex Road, with a ramp down onto the motorway from Palace Mall and a ramp up from Shiashie.

“These enhancements have resulted in the comprehensive and modern interchange we see today — an infrastructure truly designed to meet the needs of a growing urban population and enhance connectivity across the city of Accra” — the minister said.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said the road project also came with dedicated walkways and cycling lanes to promote safer travel for pedestrians and cyclists.

He said lay-bys had also been provided to support public transportation along the project route, as well as other essential elements, such as drainage, signage and crash barriers.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said the infrastructure also included a 100-car parking area under the viaduct at East Legon to support local activities, along with two beautifully designed roundabouts featuring fountains and public art.

“In addition to these infrastructure elements, we have thoughtfully designed vibrant and welcoming spaces under the flyover to enrich the community experience,” the Minister of Roads and Highways stated.

Tema-Aflao Road

Mr Asenso-Boakye reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to improving the overall condition of roads across the country in spite of the challenges.

He admitted that certain key development partner-funded projects, including the Tema-Aflao road, had faced unavoidable delays due to measures implemented under the debt exchange programme.

Mr Asenso-Boakye commented on a trending video of a concerned citizen expressing frustration over the state of the Tema-Aflao Road project, saying the government shared in the frustration of the affected residents. He said the delay in completing those critical projects was due to the challenges with creditors under the debt exchange programme.

“We fully share the public’s concerns and have activated our maintenance systems to address the immediate issues,” Mr Asenso-Boakye stated.