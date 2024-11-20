Previous article: WAEC appeals for release of funds to facilitate WASSCE results

Ashanti Region holds Girls in ICT mentorship session

Daily Graphic Nov - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

The Ashanti Region has held its annual mentorship programme for girls in ICT.

About 1000 girls, drawn from schools in the region, coverged on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology (KNUST) Business School for the programme.

The highlight of the event was the participation of the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who mentored the girls.

She used the opportunity to inspire the girls to explore careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), highlighting their pivotal role in shaping Ghana’s digital landscape.

“Your involvement in this programme is a crucial step toward unlocking your potential and contributing to Ghana’s digital future. To excel, cultivate curiosity, persistence and a love for learning” the Minister stated.

Programme

The Girls in ICT mentorship programme seeks to bridge the gender digital divide, enhance digital literacy and skills, foster entrepreneurship, and innovation provide mentorship, role models and networking opportunities

Participants were taken through topics such as coding, web development and digital marketing among others.

The mentorship sessions featured distinguished industry experts, including Dr Nana Yaa Tina Owusu-Prempeh (Rev), Felicia Evame Thornhill, Abigail Owusu Prempeh, Prof. Vivian Etsiapa Boamah, Rosemary Atta-Konadu Amponsah, Audrey Agyiriwaa Barkoh, Nana Yaa Yeboah, and Esther Yenulom Ametepey. Their guidance and expertise provided invaluable inspiration to the young girls.

Support

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful urged parents, educators and industry leaders to support and encourage young girls in their pursuit of STEM education and careers.

“The Girls in ICT programme has broadened my horizon and exposed me to limitless possibilities in technology. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity,” said Emmanuella Obu, a participant.

“The mentorship sessions have been truly inspirational. I now believe I can achieve my aspirations in tech,” Pamela Obeng Andoh, another beneficiary stressed.