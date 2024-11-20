Next article: Comply with international standards to stay in business - Oheneba Poku Foundation to mining companies

BOST donates stationery to Akosombo schools

Daily Graphic Nov - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

Six basic schools in Akosombo, in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region, have received stationery supplies to boost teaching and learning.

The supplies, which were made up of over 11,000 exercise books, supplementary reading materials and other school items, were donated by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited (BOST).

Some of the beneficiary schools were Atimpoku RC Basic School and Atimpoku L/A Junior High School, among others.

The gesture forms part of BOST's nationwide educational support programme targeting communities impacted by its operations, with a total of 100,000 learning materials planned for distribution.

SDG 4

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager for BOST, Yaw Antwi Dadzie, explained that the gesture aligned with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aimed to promote equitable and quality education.

He explained that the decision to support schools with learning materials was informed by a needs-based assessment conducted two years ago.

He said BOST was committed to ensuring that schools in communities surrounding its depots had the necessary learning materials to boost education.

Mr Dadzie said so far, over 80,000 materials had been distributed to areas such as Kumasi, Savelugu, Buipe, Debre and Bolgatanga.

In addition to the educational initiative, the BOST CSR manager said BOST had offered a scholarship worth GH₵1.5 million to 50 students at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), covering tuition, laptops, stipends and other support.



Appreciation

The head teachers of the beneficiary schools observed that the lack of exercise books, which remained a key challenge among schools in the catchment area, often hampered effective assessment, making it difficult to track learners’ progress.

They expressed appreciation to BOST for the laudable initiative, saying the exercise was a timely intervention, addressing the significant challenge in classrooms where many learners lacked basic learning materials.