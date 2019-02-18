Vice-President Bawumia safe after accident

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, escaped unhurt in a motor accident last Saturday.
A statement from his Spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, said the incident occurred on the Takoradi-Cape Coast highway around 6:30 p.m. when the Vice-President was returning from some official assignments in the Western Region.
It said the driver of a commercial vehicle which was involved in the accident unfortunately passed on.
It said some other passengers and security persons who were injured were conveyed to the Cape Coast Regional Hospital and were responding to treatment.
The statement added that the Vice-President’s thoughts and prayers were with the injured and the family of the deceased.