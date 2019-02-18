We are determined to make GCGL more viable — Ato Afful

The Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Ato Afful, has given assurance of his commitment to collaborate with his management team and unionised members to grow the company into a more viable business.
At a familiarisation visit to the head office of the Industrial and Commercial Union (ICU) in Accra yesterday where he interacted with some officials and the General Secretary of the ICU, Mr Solomon Kotei, the managing director described the company as a fantastic and attractive brand which needed some impetus for it to stand firmly on its feet.
The visit did not only afford the two leaders a platform to have fruitful interactions, but it also opened doors for future interactions for their mutual benefit.
Commending the ICU for being instrumental in seeking the welfare of the ordinary worker over the years, Mr Afful said his appointment had offered him an opportunity to build on the foundations of those who started the company.
“I will collaborate with all stakeholders to do things well. This is because when we work with a commitment agenda, we will soon double the revenue of the company to enable us to put smiles on the faces of our workers,” he said.
Accompanied by the union executive of GCGL, Mr Afful said initiating policies and programmes that would expand revenue generations of GCGL would negate any idea of retrenching workers in the company.
“Retrenchment in any form is not the best for any firm or business because it kills the spirit, culture and energy of the affected company, causing it to fall drastically,” he added.
He said it was, therefore, important for the management of companies to nurture the spirit of togetherness, trust, accountability and honesty in all their endeavours to enable workers to appreciate their values for them to commit themselves to work with passion.
ICU
For his part, Mr Kotei expressed appreciation to Mr Afful for the visit and assured him of the commitment of the ICU to build the capacity of the local union executive more meaningfully.
He urged the management to always engage the workers in all their operations to win their trust and confidence.
“We need to put the institution ahead of our individual interest as a way of ensuring the survival of the company.”
He also expressed the hope that the appointment of Mr Afful would add more impetus to the management of the GCGL for the best and, therefore, urged him to always engage all stakeholders as he initiated policies and programmes that would turn the fortunes of the company around.