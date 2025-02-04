Upper East Region

Daily Graphic Feb - 04 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

In the Upper East Region, Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports from Bolgatanga that the Upper East Regional Minister, Donatus Akamugri Atanga, officially assumed office yesterday.

As early as 8:30 a.m., Mr Atanga was welcomed to the offices of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) by some core staff and other workers to begin his new duties.

As a first step, he held a closed-door meeting with the staff where he introduced himself to them to court their support in the performance of his duties.

Appeal

The minister appealed for support and cooperation from the staff towards the effective and efficient administration of the region for the benefit of all.

Additionally, he pledged to operate an open-door policy where staff and key stakeholders could effectively work with existing structures to ensure the smooth administration of the region.

Mr Atanga further entreated the staff to put in their best and work hard to tackle the myriad of developmental challenges confronting the region, saying “We have a collective duty to put our shoulders to the wheel to address the challenges confronting the people to bring relief to them”.

Assurance

On behalf of the staff, the Deputy Coordinating Director of the RCC, Murtala Braimah, assured the minister that they were ready to offer the needed support to him and the government to deliver on its social contract with the people.

He promised that the staff would remain apolitical and would provide the needed assistance to the government towards improving the living conditions of the people.

Last Sunday, Mr Atanga was welcomed back to the region by a teeming crowd after being approved by Parliament and subsequently sworn in by President John Mahama.

A large number of party faithful and some residents were seen dancing and drumming when the minister arrived in Bolgatanga, the regional capital, to commence his official duties.

In an interview with the media, he pledged to deal with the Bawku conflict to enable residents in the area go about their normal duties.