Initiative to revamp rice industry launched in Sunyani

Biiya Mukusah Ali Feb - 04 - 2025 , 09:57

A new training programme to facilitate the transformation of the rice value chain and reduce post-harvest losses in the West Africa sub-region has been unveiled in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.

Dubbed "Rice Master Training Programme (RMTP)", the initiative has provided a platform for about 90 rice experts across the ECOWAS region to brainstorm ways to strengthen and address challenges in the rice value chain from production, and processing to distribution.

Under the programme, farmers, agricultural consultants, rice millers and other value-chain actors will be empowered with the right tools needed to drive innovation and create sustainable solutions in the rice sector.

Demand, shortfall

At the launch yesterday, the Project Leader of the GIZ/Market-Oriented Value Chains for Jobs and Growth in the ECOWAS region (MOVE) project, Florian Winckler, said in West Africa, the demand for rice continued to rise with a projected self-sufficiency of 64 per cent.

A section of the participants

"Despite this, we continue to experience an annual production shortfall which forces us to rely heavily on costly imports," he said.

Mr Winckler said the situation was not sustainable and called for urgent action to boost rice production since it was a cornerstone of food security for millions of people in West Africa.

The initiative is being organised by AfricaRice in partnership with GIZ/MOVE, JICA, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

Mr Winckler said the programme was about fostering collaboration and creating a regional network of professionals dedicated to transforming the rice industry.

"This initiative is fully aligned with the ECOWAS Regional Offensive’s goal of achieving rice self-sufficiency this year (2025), a target that is critical to reducing our dependency on imports and enhancing food security for millions of people," he said.

Enhance production

The Director - General of the AfricaRice, Dr Baboucarr Manneh, said the programme would help enhance rice production, foster innovation and empower the new generation to resolve the challenges in the rice industry.

“The programme holds profound importance not just for the agricultural sector but for the livelihoods of millions who depend on rice as a staple and as a source of income”.

He said for centuries, rice had fed families, supported livelihoods and sustained traditions, "however, the future demands a shift towards sustainability, resilience and innovation in rice cultivation”.

Dr Manneh said the programme would empower participants with cutting-edge skills, expose them to best practices and advanced technologies, and build the leadership required to drive change in their respective fields and communities.

Climate change

For his part, the Director of Crop Services at MoFA, Dr Solomon Gyan Ansah, said the current African rice production could not satisfy the consumer demand regarding quantity and quality.

He said recently, the rice sector faced unprecedented challenges due to climate change which threatened food security, livelihoods, and the overall sustainability of agricultural practices.

"Climate change manifests in various forms, including erratic rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, and increased frequency of extreme weather events, all of which have detrimental effects on crop yields and farming communities," he said.

Writer's email: biiya.ali@graphic.com.gh