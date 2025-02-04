Koforidua Customs Collection exceeds 2024 target by 17.40 per cent

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Feb - 04 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Koforidua Collection of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) collected GH¢8.9 million out of a targeted figure of GH¢7.58 million, an increase of 17.40 per cent in 2024.

This figure exceeded the sector's 2023 revenue target by 57.22 per cent.

The Sector Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Mary-Anne Okunor, disclosed this at an annual get-together and awards night held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region last Saturday.

Eight senior and junior staff of the authority were honoured for their creditable performance in the 2024 revenue collection while three other companies — Fairafric Ghana Limited, HPW Fresh and Dry Limited and Blue Skies Product Ghana Limited - in the region were also recognised for consistently assisting in revenue generation.

While the individuals went home with gifts including undisclosed sums of money and mementos, the companies were presented with only mementos.

Revenue exceeded

Mrs Okunor said through the hard work of the officers and men in the sector, the revenue collection had been increasing, especially from 2022 when the revenue target of GH¢ 1.7 million was exceeded, and in 2023 the GH¢5.07 million target was exceeded by 11.52 per cent, to 2024 when the target of GH¢7.58 was exceeded by 17.4 per cent.

She stated that on the whole, the Customs Division of GRA also exceeded its target of GH¢41.32 billion by GH¢3.6 billion, an increase by 8.69 per cent.

Two years

The Assistant Commissioner told the gathering that the Koforidua Collection Point had within a period of two years increased its revenue target of GH¢1.7 million to GH¢8.9 million, adding that it was no small feat and congratulated the staff on their splendid performances.

She stated that currently the two main sources of the sector's revenue were through the enforcement and duty paid on local sales made by the Freezones and was hopeful that the change of Koforidua Collection Point would be manifested when the staff moved into a new office accommodation that has been acquired.

Task force

Explaining the method of operations by the staff, she indicated that since the Koforidua Collection Point was an Island with no borders with direct source of revenue, it only generates revenue when the task force embarks on road operation to intercept uncustomed vehicles and duty paid on local sales made by the Freezones.

That, Mrs Okunor indicated, was unlike Tema and other ports where the revenue normally comes in because importers would have to definitely come for their goods.

She said last year, the sector’s task force was able to intercept 92 vehicles with various infractions mostly uncustomed goods.

Giving statistics of the operations, she said in 2024, out of the GH¢8.9 million generated, the Freezones contributed GH¢4,127,416.68, representing 46.93 per cent while intercepted vehicles accounted for GH¢4,314,164.12, representing 49.48 per cent.

Voluntary compliance

Voluntary compliance, the Sector Commander pointed out, amounted to GH¢162, 754.54, representing 1.85 per cent while direct import through parcel post totalled GH¢153,369.07, representing 1.74 per cent.

She commended the various companies which contributed to the revenue base of the sector.

2025 revenue target

For his part, the Commissioner of Customs, Brigadier General Zibrim Bawah Ayorrogo, indicated that the year 2025 revenue collection target would be huge and was therefore hopeful that the staff would be able to work very well to achieve such target yet to be announced.

He praised the staff of the Koforidua Collection Point for exceeding its revenue target for 2024.

Writer's email: haruna.wunpini@graphic.com.gh