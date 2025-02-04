ECG condemns acts of vandalism on transformers at Bogoso

Daily Graphic Feb - 04 - 2025

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has condemned the vandalisation of three of its transformers by some unknown people in Bogoso in the Western Region.

The incident, which happened last Friday, affected two transformers, a 50kVA and a 200kVA, part of the circuit serving the community water supply at Bepoh Bridge and several bungalows at Anlo Nkwanta.

The other affected transformer was a dedicated 100kVA unit at Samahu.

The General Manager in charge of the Western Region, Emmanuel Justice Ofori, while condemning the incident, said such unscrupulous acts not only posed financial challenges to the company in replacing them but also led to power disruptions, causing discomfort and inconvenience to the affected communities.

Cost, inconvenience

He said the incident had been reported to the police and encouraged the general public and members of the communities to be diligent and vigilant to avert such acts of vandalism on installations that were of critical importance to them.

“All equipment for power supply and distribution, while they are properties of the ECG, are for the service and benefit of the communities, so leaders and every member of the community must be vigilant and report any suspicious and unusual activities around ECG installations.

“While replacing the destroyed transformers will come at a heavy cost to the company, the communities will, unfortunately, have to bear the brunt of that act of vandalism as power has to be disrupted until the problem is fixed.

“Unfortunately, once power is cut, it could affect other critical social needs such as water supply and health facilities, so we encourage the general public to really be vigilant and avert such acts of vandalism,” Mr Ofori stated.

Acts of vandalism

ECG installations have often been at the receiving end of acts of vandalism by faceless people.

Last August, some unknown persons vandalised and stole components of a 100KVA, 33/0.433KV transformer located at the Asutuare Junction, valued at about GH¢75,000.

The transformer was discovered to have been vandalised during a routine patrol to check the network and fix a power outage.

Also, seven transformers were stolen in the Ketu South and North municipalities and the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region.

The transmitters were stolen in Wuduaba, Zuime, Segbe, Panyi, Ave Xevi, Adafianu, and Tsape, affecting the power supply to those areas. — GNA