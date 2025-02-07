Upper East Customs Collection mobilises GH¢90,615,310 in 2024

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Upper East Collection of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) collected a total of GH¢90,615,310.22 in 2024, the Sector Commander, Samuel Owusu has disclosed.

Although the sector was given a revenue target of GH¢74,790,000 for the year under review, by dint of hard work, it was able to exceed the target by a whopping GH¢15,825,310.22.

End-of-year party

Mr Owusu, who was speaking on the occasion of the 2024 end-of-year party and awards, said the figure represented a positive deviation of 70 per cent of the budget target and over 21.16 per cent of the stretched target.

He patted the back of each staff in appreciation for their tireless efforts, commitment and passion that propelled the organisation towards achieving such a remarkable achievement.

By convention, a few outstanding officers were recognised for their sterling dedication, expertise and commitment to excellence.

Challenges

He stated that as the institution celebrated its successes, it was important for them to also acknowledge some of its challenges including inadequate vehicles, motorcycles, weighing scales, scanners and other operational logistics.

“We learned, grew and became stronger out of these difficulties through strategies adopted to chalk up some significant successes in the area of self-help projects” he indicated.

He mentioned the building of a new parade square at the Zuarungu station, construction of baggage hall and an office at Paga which is about 50 per cent complete, construction of an office space at Dabilla at Missiga station which is 70 per cent complete as well as two outposts at Kubougo and Sapelliga under the Zebilla station.

Decentralisation

He commended the decentralisation of the core customs operational function of valuation and classification which had hitherto been the preserve of the Customs Technical Services Bureau (CTSB) to the various collections.

This, he admitted, has tremendously reduced processing and clearance time, thereby improving and enhancing trade facilitation and by extension revenue, noting “we are grateful to management for their forthrightness in this regard”.

Clashes

While commenting on some unpleasant clashes between customs officers and other security agencies, he used the occasion to admonish the officers to exhibit professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

In the same vein, he appealed to personnel of the other security agencies to mutually respect their various mandates to avoid overlaps that often resulted in such unwanted clashes among them in their line of duty.

“We should be mindful that at all material times violence should not be used as a tool for settling scores or resolving misunderstanding among us but rather the use of laid down channels as spelt out in our various standard operating procedures,” he reiterated.

Mr Owusu stated that this year would be more exciting but challenging as the command was going to have a higher revenue target.

