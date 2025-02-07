Featured

Military chiefs pledge support for Defence Minister

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has held separate meetings with military chiefs, service commanders and staff of the ministry as he assumed his new role last Monday.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) pledged its readiness to collaborate with the minister to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity by land, sea and air.

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, made the commitment last Monday when he led the service chiefs on a courtesy visit to the minister at the Ministry of Defence in Accra.

The visit was to formally congratulate Dr Omane Boamah on his new post and to reaffirm the GAF’s commitment to work with him to strengthen national security.

Also present at the meeting were the Chief Director of the Ministry of Defence, Lawoetey Tettey; the Chief of Staff of the GAF, Lt Gen. Joseph Prince Osei Owusu, and Principal General Staff Officer at the Ministry of Defence, Air Commodore Edward Kwasi Gyamfi.

Engagement

On behalf of officers, soldiers, and defence civilian staff, General Oppong-Peprah commended the minister and assured him of the military’s dedication to upholding peace and stability in the country.

Dr Omane Boamah, in response, expressed gratitude for the visit and assured the CDS and his team of his commitment to address challenges within the GAF, particularly in the areas of troop accommodation and logistics procurement.

He also praised the military high command for its efforts in maintaining peace and preventing violent extremism and terrorism in the country.

The meeting with the Chief of the Defence Staff and service commanders was one of three meetings held by the Defence Minister as he stepped into his new portfolio last Monday.

It was followed by two separate meetings with directors of the Ministry of Defence and a staff durbar.

The engagements were to introduce himself to the different groups and to share his vision for the Defence Ministry and the staff.

The engagement was held in an atmosphere of cordiality.