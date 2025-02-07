Job seeker convicted of stealing CHRAJ Administrator’s phone

Daily Graphic Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

A 36-year-old unemployed man has been convicted of stealing a Samsung Galaxy A54 5G mobile phone belonging to a Principal Administrator of the Human Resource Unit of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Foster Nyarko, unemployed, went to the CHRAJ office to follow up on his job application in October last year but stole the mobile phone worth GH¢ 4,999 when he realised the office was empty.

Nyarko, who had been on the police wanted list was arrested on January 30, 2025 in another case of stealing by management of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons Ridge, Accra.

Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the act helped the police to identify the convict.

Appearing before the court, presided over by Basilia Adjei-Tawiah (Feb 6), Nyarko, who has been charged with two counts of unlawful entry to steal and stealing, pleaded guilty.

The judge has deferred sentencing to February 27, 2025.

Brief facts

Narrating the facts of the case, the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori Appiah, said the complainant was the Principal Administrator of CHRAJ while Nyarko was an unemployed man based in Takoradi (Effiekuma) in the Western Region.

On October 23, 2024, Nyarko approached the front desk managers of CHRAJ that he was following up on his application in the Human Resource Department.

“He entered the office of the complainant, first floor room 15 but met her absence. Accused person made away with complainant’s Samsung Galaxy A54 5G mobile phone from her office desk,” the prosecutor said.

On October 24, 2024, the prosecutor said, the complainant made an official complaint to the Ministries Police, Accra.

On January 30, 2025, he said Nyarko was arrested in another case of stealing by management of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons Ridge, Accra.

“CCTV footage furnished on Ministries Police by complainant and her witnesses disclosed the image of the accused person and movements made by accused person to the office of the complainant to steal the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G mobile phone,” C/Insp. Appiah said.

On January 31, 2025, Nyarko was escorted to the scene of the crime where he admitted to the offence (that he entered the office of the complainant and made away with the mobile phone).