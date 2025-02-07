FirstBank supports children battling cancer, new mothers

Daily Graphic Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

In a heartfelt initiative aimed at making a significant impact in the lives of vulnerable children and families, the Premium Banking Team of FirstBank Ghana has donated essential medical supplies and resources to support children battling cancer at the Child Oncology Ward of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The donation was in collaboration with the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana (LCCG) Foundation.

The bank, recognising the importance of providing holistic support, also took the compassionate step of paying the medical bills of mothers who had recently delivered but were detained at the hospital due bills.

The Managing Director/CEO of FirstBank Ghana, Victor Yaw Asante, expressed his pride in the initiative, saying, "At FirstBank, we recognise the critical importance of health care in the lives of individuals and families”.

“Our commitment to supporting those in need is unwavering, and we are honoured to contribute to the well-being of children battling cancer and mothers facing financial challenges.

It is our responsibility as a corporate organisation to give back to the communities we serve and to ensure that no child or mother is left behind."

FirstBank Ghana has a rich history of supporting healthcare initiatives, including its involvement in national polio day campaigns, contributions to the 37 Children's Block and various other health facilities.

The partnership with the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana (LCCG) Foundation is a testament to FirstBank's dedication to improving healthcare outcomes for children.

The foundation works tirelessly to provide support, resources and advocacy for children diagnosed with cancer and their families, ensuring they receive the necessary care and treatment.

During the donation event at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, representatives from FirstBank interacted with the children and their families, bringing smiles and hope to those facing difficult circumstances.

The Premium Banking Team also took the opportunity to engage with healthcare professionals, expressing gratitude for their tireless efforts in caring for the young patients.

According to the Head of Retail Banking, Allen Quaye, "This initiative is not just about financial support but about showing love and solidarity to those who are facing immense challenges, and we hope that our contributions will bring comfort and relief to the families during this challenging time."

He said FirstBank Ghana remained committed to its healthcare initiatives and plans to continue supporting vulnerable populations across the country.