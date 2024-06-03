Twellium supports widowed mother of autistic children

Jun - 03 - 2024

TwellIum Industrial Company Limited has donated items and cash to a mother and sole caretaker of four children including autistic twins in Tema Community 7.

Among the items donated last Friday were products of Twellium including five packs of Verna Purified Water, 10 boxes of breakfast cereal biscuit, and 10 packs of cookies along with a cash sum of GH¢ 5,000.00.

This donation was to support and show compassion towards the mother of the 18-year-old autistic twins, Edwin and Edward Dennis, as she is the sole parent of the family of five after her husband passed three years ago.

Along with the donation, Twellium has offered two months of its products to the widow who also runs a small provision shop to cater for her family. In an interview with the press after the donation, the Verna Brands Manager, Kojo Bonsu, said Twellium was not into business to only make profit but also to address societal problems through its products and business.

He indicated that Twellium saw the need to support the widowed mother of the autistic children following a viral report in the media weeks ago, as part of their already running corporate social responsibility focusing on autistic children.

He noted that those were acts of humanity which defined the nature and existence of Twellium; adding that management has instituted a policy where "for every Twellium products purchased", part is saved for taking care of children with autism and other corporate social responsibilities.

Appreciation

The widowed mother of the autistic twin teenagers, Ms Diana Ayivor, expressed gratitude to Twellium for the items and cash as it was an unexpected gesture. She indicated that the donation meant a little relief for the difficulty her family had faced over the years, especially to the two teenagers with autism, one of whom is a creative artist.

She expressed gratitude to all who have been thoughtful towards her family, while she appealed to corporate bodies and benevolent Ghanaians to continue to support her family.