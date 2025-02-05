Tripartite committee begins negotiation on minimum wage

Daily Graphic Feb - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The National Tripartite Committee, represented by the government, employers, organised labour and associations, last Monday commenced negotiations on the determination of the 2025 minimum wage.

A statement signed by the acting Spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said negotiations for base pay, that is public sector salaries, would follow the discussions on the minimum wage.

“Given that negotiations for both the minimum wage and the base pay for the 2025 financial year are behind schedule – as they were expected to be completed by the end of April 2024, per the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act – government is calling on social partners (government, employers, organised labour) to work expeditiously to complete the negotiations in time to inform the 2025 Budget,” it said.

Budget statement

Indeed, the government has not yet read the Budget Statement for the 2025 financial year because the new administration took office in January this year.

Currently, state financing is being run on the basis of the interim budget submitted to Parliament by the immediate past Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, on January 2, 2025, and subsequently approved by Parliament.

Current wage

The current minimum wage is GH ¢18.15, a little over $1.

It was increased from the previous GH¢14.88, in the 2023 financial year.

The previous government and organised labour failed to begin negotiations for the 2025 minimum wage and base pay.

The over 700,000 public servants in the country received a 15 per cent pay rise in 2024.