155 Contest Council of State slots Tuesday

Daily Graphic Feb - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 9 minutes read

A total of 155 personalities from the 16 regions in the country have filed their nominations to contest slots in the Council of State election on Tuesday, February 11.

The list compiled by the Daily Graphic indicates that by the close of nominations last Friday, 145 males and 10 females had submitted their nomination forms to contest the single slot reserved for each of the 16 regions.

The election of Council of State members is not open to public voting but through an Electoral College made up of two representatives nominated by each District Assembly.

Greater Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the EC, Gladys Pinkrah, told the Daily Graphic that 13 persons filed to contest the region’s single slot on the Council of State.

The candidates are a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpone-Katamanso, Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo; Summertime Kwabillna Ampong, Redeemer Worwui, Herbert Nii Aryee Annan, Samuel Duah, businessman and traditional ruler at Shai Osudoku, Nene Drolor Bosso Adamtey I; Obed Nyarko, Sampson Seyram Kwadzo Agbemabiese, Charles Yaw Horvey, Joseph Tetteh Sottie, Musah Ziyad, Albert Borketey Naawu and Edmund Siaw Akugbey.

Middle belt

From Sunyani, Biiya Mukusah Ali reports 27 males and two females filed their nominations to contest in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

In the Bono Region, 10 individuals filed to compete for the slot, while 11 and eight persons filed to contest in the Bono East and Ahafo regions, respectively.



Bono

In the Bono Region, the Regional Director of the EC, Guggisberg Asirifi-Young, told the Daily Graphic that the aspirants included the Omanhene of the Suma Traditional Council, Odeneho Dr Affram Brempong III; a timber and building contractor, Nana Aful Kyere, and a teacher, Dominic Adu-Gyimah.

Others are businessman Umar Adam Sulemana, a retired educationist; Nana Ankamah Bosomtwe, and a teacher, Nana Mary Adjeiwaah.

The rest are Nicholas Saddari, a teacher; Peter Kwadwo Ackom, a transport operator; Daniel Owusu Brempong, a physician, and Eric Kofi Appiah, a teacher.

The candidates in the three regions, with different educational backgrounds, are between the ages of 37 and 72.

Bono East

The aspirants in the Bono East Region are the Omanhene of the Yeji Traditional Area, Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese, who is the President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs; Ofori-Danson Yaw, a lecturer, and Michael Kwasi Amponsah, a pastor.

Others are Fredrick Duah, a teacher; Simon Addai, a teacher; Prince Amponsah, an assistant administration officer, and Francis Akwasi Owusu, a health service administrator.

The remaining contestants are Opoku Fosu Gyeabour, an engineer; George Buah Inusah, a disaster management officer; Moses Kwame Okrah, a teacher, and Prince Soro, an image analyst.

Ahafo

The Ahafo Region candidates include a farmer and politician, Bukari Zakari Anaba; Environmental, Health and Safety specialist, Abraham Yaw Agyeman, and a businessman, Emmanuel Appeagyei Kwabena Nana.

The rest are a nurse, Sir Shai Agyemang; a farmer, Okyere Yaw; a banking and investment management practitioner, Anthony Nkrumah Brobbey; a teacher, Yvonne Opoku Kwarteng, and Ntotrosomanhene, Barima Twireku Ampem.

Northern

From Tamale, Abukari Alhassan Baba reports that four persons filed their nominations to contest the regional Council of State election.

They are a former MP for Kumbungu, Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni; economist, Richard Andani Yakubu; electrical engineer, Nyande Abdul Raqib, and a businessman, Adam Hussein.

About 32 delegates, made up of two representatives from each of the 16 local assemblies will cast their votes to elect a representative for the region at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Northern Regional Deputy Director of the EC, Bismark Nteh, said one person was disqualified from filing his nomination because he did not have a valid voter identification (ID) card.

He explained that the person possessed a voter identification card that was discarded in 2016, which automatically disqualified him.

Central

From Cape Coast, Shirley Asiedu Addo reports that 10 persons, including one woman, are contesting the Council of State slot for the Central Region.

A 44-member electoral college, two each from the 22 assemblies, will vote to elect the region's representative.

The contestants include the Omanhen of the Mankessim Traditional Area, Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI, who holds an MBA in Entrepreneurship.

Others are a contractor, Nana Obokomatta; a civil engineer with an MBA in Strategic Management, Ogyeedom Nana Obranu Kwesi Atta; Nana Okutsekupong V, and a businessman, Francis Edjaku Donkoh.

The rest are Habib Mohammed, who has a Master’s degree in Governance, Decentralisation and Law; Seth Festus Appiah, a banker and an internal auditor with a degree in Accounting; Hakeem Addae, a miner with a Diploma in Environmental Health and Safety, and Dr Alexander Fiifi Ghartey, a lecturer.

The only woman, Hannah Cudjoe, holds a Master of Philosophy in Development Studies and is also an administrator.

The Central Regional Director of the EC, Manu Sakyi, said all was set for the election to be held at the Central Regional Coordinating Council next Tuesday.

Eastern

From the Eastern Region, Yussif Wunpini Haruna reports that 24 persons, 21 males and three females, filed to contest the election.

Western

Korbla Dotsey Aklorbortu reports from the Western Region that nine people filed their nominations to contest the Council of State slot.

Upper West

From Wa, Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor reports that 11 candidates filed their nominations to contest to represent the Upper West Region in the upcoming Council of State election.

The Upper West Regional Director of the EC, Daniel Kwatia Larbi, told the Daily Graphic that all the contestants in the race are males, with the youngest being a 38-year-old accountant and the oldest being a 68-year-old land administrator.

The region has 11 district assemblies, hence a total of 22 voters are expected to cast their ballots to elect the regional representative at the EC’s Regional Office in Wa.

The candidate with the least qualification has a Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) while the one with the highest qualification has a Doctor of Philosophy degree (PhD).

Upper East

From Bolgatanga, Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports that nine men filed their nominations to contest the Council of State election.

A total of 30 voters, who comprise the electoral college, are expected to cast their ballots in the election to be held at the premises of the Regional House of Chiefs.

The candidates are Elias Ayinbila Apasiya, 45, a lecturer; Thomas More, 74, a nurse; Arabogo Ben Azumah, 46, a social worker, and Ditundini Adiali, 54, a finance consultant.

The rest are Peter Baba Aluze-Ele, 62, a lecturer; Justice Aduko, 36, Environment and Climate Change Consultant; Balinia Adda Dennis, 61, farmer; Bismark Adongo, 47, development worker, and Desmond Ayambire Abire, 36, a project officer.

Volta

From Ho, Alberto Mario Noretti reports that 13 people filed for the Council of State election in the Volta Region.

The Deputy Regional Director of the EC, Ernestina Owusu-Banahene, who disclosed this to the Daily Graphic, said there was no woman among the contestants.

They include “teachers, a lawyer, entrepreneurs and a researcher,” she said.

Mrs Owusu-Banahene said the oldest contestant was 71 years old while the youngest was 29.

At the time of filing this report, the Daily Graphic gathered that there were three traditional rulers, including one paramount chief, and three sub-chiefs.

Ashanti

Emmanuel Baah reports from Kumasi that 12 candidates, comprising 10 males and two females, filed their nominations to contest to represent the Ashanti Region on the Council of State.

The ages of the contestants range from 27 to 68 years and include traditional rulers, farmers, businessmen and a journalist.

They include Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, Rose Hamilton, Frederick Adjei, Nana Yaw Akuoko, Alexander Nti, Nana Gyedu Kumanin IV, and Nana Kusi Ampofoh II.

The rest are Angel Yirenkyi, Nana Foriwaa Adwoa, Daniel Anarfi Yeboah, Bismark Adjei, and Yaw Owusu Obimpe.

The election will be held on the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council on Tuesday.

Eighty-six assembly members, who form the electoral college selected from each of the 43 district assemblies in the region are expected to vote.

The Regional Director of the EC, Osei Nsiah, told the Daily Graphic that the Commission had presented the register for the election to the candidates to help in their campaign.

Western North

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) reports from Sefwi-Wiawso that three candidates filed their nomination to contest the upcoming Council of State election in the Western North Region.

The candidates are Nelson Ackah, 46-year-old President of the Ghana National Association of Assembly Members; Michael Aidoo, 66-year-old Western North Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Col (retd) Anthony Aduhene, 68-year-old retired military officer.

The acting Regional Director of the EC, Francis Addai-Boateng, told the GNA that preparations were far advanced to ensure a successful election.

Background

According to Article 89(1) of the 1992 Constitution, the Council of State is “to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.”

Articles 89 to 92 of the 1992 Constitution sets up the Council of State to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.

Its members include a former Chief Justice, a former Chief of the Defence Staff and a former Inspector-General of Police each appointed by the President in consultation with Parliament.

Other members are the President of the National House of Chiefs; one representative from each region who would be elected on Tuesday, and 11 other members appointed by the President.

The Council of State elects its chairman from among its members.

The members hold office until the end of the term of office of the President unless a member resigns, becomes permanently incapacitated or the appointment is terminated by the President on grounds of stated misbehaviour or of inability to perform his/her functions arising from infirmity of body or mind, and with the prior approval of Parliament.

Among its duties, the President can request the council to consider a bill published in the Gazette or passed by Parliament.

The Council of State also shall consider and advise the President or any other authority in respect of any appointment which is required by the Constitution or any other law to be made in accordance with the advice of, or in consultation with the Council of State.