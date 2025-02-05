Featured

Police Inspector on remand, faces charge in murder of Kotoko fan

GNA Feb - 05 - 2025 , 12:20 2 minutes read

Agyemang Duah Owusu, a 42-year-old Police Inspector has been charged with murder and remanded in police custody by the Sunyani District Court ‘B’.

The court presided over by Eric Daning, remanded Owusu in connection with the tragic death of Francis Frimpong, the fervent supporter of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club (FC).

The deceased was stabbed to death on Sunday, February 2, 2025, when the Nsoatreman FC hosted the Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC at the match 19 of the Ghana Premier League, at their home grounds at the Nsoatre Professor Amoah Koromansah II stadium.

Owusu and two other suspects, including Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, 58 years, and the owner and financier of the Nsoatreman FC and Joseph Kyeremeh, popularly known as ‘santos’ in the football fraternity appeared before the court on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

They were to re-appear on Monday February 17, 2025. When the case was heard, the police Prosecutor, Inspector Alexander Oppong told the court that the suspects were involved in the murder of the deceased.

He added that a search conducted in the Owusu’s room led to the retrieval of two dresses with suspected blood stains and an MP 23 pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition.

However, after preliminary investigations, Baffour-Awuah, a former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and Kyeremeh were charged with “abetment to commit crime, to wit murder” under Sections 20 (1) and 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960 (Act 29).

The court granted them GH₵500,000 bail each with three sureties, one to be justified, accordingly.

As part of his bail condition, Baffour Awuah, also a former Member of Parliament for the Sunyani West Constituency, cannot leave or travel outside the Sunyani Municipality without judicial approval.

They were also ordered to submit their passports to the court registry and report to the police everyday till the next adjournment date.