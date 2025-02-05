Next article: Police Inspector on remand, faces charge in murder of Kotoko fan

Development Bank Ghana welcomes Dr Randolph Nsor-Ambala as CEO

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 05 - 2025 , 12:57 2 minutes read

Development Bank Ghana (DBG) has announced the appointment of a development finance professional, Dr Randolph Nsor-Ambala, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, effective January 21, this year.

The Board Chairman, Dr Yaw Ansu, who announced the appointment in a statement, welcomed the CEO and expressed the board’s confidence in the new leadership while pledging its total support.

The board chairman also thanked Kwamina Duker, the outgoing CEO, for his contributions to the bank.

Background

The statement described Dr Nsor-Ambala as a seasoned development finance professional with many years of executive leadership experience in multi-sectoral corporate organisations, including Promasidor Ghana Limited, Coca-Cola, Diageo and MTN.

Over the past 15 years, Dr Nsor-Ambala has been involved in development assignments funded by development partners within the agriculture, manufacturing, education, information and communications technology (ICT), governance, energy and health sectors that aim to position the private sector as the engine of growth, improve gender parity, address climate change and open up possibilities for marginalised, underserved and vulnerable persons.

“His appointment marks a new era of strategic growth, reinforcing DBG's commitment to fostering a competitive and resilient private sector in Ghana,” the board said.

It added that as DBG transitioned into this new phase, the bank remained steadfast in its mission to accelerate inclusive and sustainable economic transformation.

Expectations

“Under Dr Nsor-Ambala's leadership, DBG expects to be innovative and catalytic, accelerating impact investing and technical assistance to propel transformative growth led by the private sector through access to long-term finance, fostering women's economic empowerment, promoting environmentally friendly actions and aligning with contemporary Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices,” it added.

About DBG

Since its inception three years ago, DBG's wholesale financing model has facilitated significant disbursements through Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs), unlocking projects and value chains to empower several businesses across agribusiness, manufacturing, ICT, and high-value services.

The bank continues to be dedicated to bridging the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) financing gap to ensure that Ghanaian businesses gain access to long-term competitively priced capital, fostering resilience, innovation and sustainable growth.

