TOR workers urged to support incoming administration

The immediate past Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Dr Yussif Sulemana, has extended his gratitude to the staff for their unwavering support during his tenure and urged them to offer the same dedication to his successor, Edmond Kombat.

Speaking at a joint management, union meeting on May 2, during which he formally handed over the administration to his Deputy, Edmond Kombat, who has been elevated to act as MD, Dr Sulemana emphasised the importance of supporting the new leadership for the success of TOR.

He cautioned against the leaking of sensitive company data to the public and warned of its negative consequences.

Dr Sulemana was appointed as TOR MD in February 2025. Earlier this month, he was reassigned to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transitions.

Sources at the ministry told the Daily Graphic that Dr Sulemana had been assigned by the President to lead the Ghana National Gas Company Processing Plant Train Two project at Atuabo.

The project involves the construction of a second train gas processing plant to increase the capacity from 150 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) to 300 MMscfd.

The new project is set to process incremented raw gas volumes from the greater Jubilee and TEN fields.

Dr Sulemana said despite his brief stint with TOR, he believes he had left a positive impact including shoring up the finances of TOR during his tenure.

He called for continued collaboration, stressing that his new role would require collaboration as long as both entities remain in the petroleum sector.

The acting MD of TOR, Edmond Kombat, commended Dr Sulemana for his sterling leadership role.

He acknowledged his predecessor's experience and deep insights in the energy sector and opined that the reassignment decision by the President reflects a strategic decision regarding operations of the petroleum sector and the quest to derive the best out of the resources available in the country.

He wished Dr Sulemana well and expressed a desire for continued collaboration.

The union executives of TOR also commended Dr Sulemana for his efforts, input and leadership, acknowledging his impact on TOR's operations during his brief stint and pledged their full support for the newly appointed MD's vision.

