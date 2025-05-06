Next article: NAS calls for establishment of Air ambulance system

Fisherfolks in ­Western Region undergo training on safety, responsible fishing

Daily Graphic May - 06 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

Fisherfolks in Sekondi have undergone training in a fisherfolk empowerment programme to equip them with essential knowledge and tools for safe and responsible fishing practices.

The programme was organised and sponsored by oil producing company, Karpowership Ghana in collaboration with the Fisheries Commission and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

The training programme, which was held on the theme: “Powering Coastal Minds: Building Resilient Fishing Communities”, brought together local fisherfolk from Karpowership’s operational area, as part of its commitment to community development and environmental sustainability.

Training

The one-day training consisted of three key sessions led by industry experts: Emma Akosua Adu Boafo from NADMO, as well as Joseph Yeboah and Patrick Tewiah, both from the Fisheries Commission.

Among the topics treated were safety at Sea, with emphasis on emergency preparedness and the correct use of life jackets; clean fishing and environmental protection, promoting sustainable practices and marine conservation, and good fish handling techniques, which were complemented with basic first aid skills for handling emergencies both at sea and on land.

In addition to the training session, Karpowership Ghana donated essential items, including life jackets, first aid kits, Veronica buckets for handwashing, and waste bins to support the fisherfolk in their daily activities and promote better hygiene and safety standards at the landing sites.

Investing in people

At the closing event, the Corporate Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, emphasised the importance of empowering local communities and key stakeholders.

“As a company operating in coastal communities, we recognise our responsibility to contribute meaningfully to their safety, health and economic well-being.

This programme is one of the many ways we are investing in our people,” she stated.

Mr Yeboah, who is the Western Regional Director of the Fisheries Commission, also highlighted the importance of such partnerships in advancing sustainable fishing and safeguarding the lives of Ghana’s fisherfolk.

He commended Karpowership for its proactive efforts and reaffirmed the Commission’s readiness to continue supporting community-based initiatives.

Appreciation

The Chairman of the Ghana Inshore Fishermen Association (GIFA) in the Western Region, Paul Eshun, received the items on behalf of the group and expressed his gratitude to Karpowership.

“We are deeply grateful to Karpowership for this generous support.

These items will go a long way in improving the livelihoods of our fisherfolk, and I assure you they will be used effectively for the benefit of our community,” he said.

The Chief Fisherman of Sekondi, Nana Oyeadom, on behalf of the community, expressed his gratitude for the training, emphasising its relevance to their business.

“This programme is very important to us.

We go to sea daily and face many risks.

The training on safety and the items donated will help save lives.

We are grateful to Karpowership and the facilitators,” he said.

A local fishmonger, who was also a participant, Felicia Otoo, shared her perspective: “We as fishmongers don’t go to sea, but we work at the shore and handle fish every day.

Learning about hygiene and clean fish handling practices will help our work.

“The Veronica buckets and bins will really make a difference for us.”