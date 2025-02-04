There will be no room for corruption at MMDAs — Ahmed Ibrahim

Biiya Mukusah Ali Feb - 04 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs will operate an open system to ensure transparency in the award of contracts and the procurement process in the administration of metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the country.

"If you are thinking of becoming a metropolitan, municipal or district chief executive (MMDCE) to steal, then I will advise you to withdraw your application because there will be no room for corruption.

Every transaction at the ministry will be transparent," the sector Minister, Ahmed Ibrahim, said.

Mr Ibrahim, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Banda, was speaking at a meeting with the Banda Traditional Council at Banda Ahenkro yesterday to formally introduce himself to them.

He informed the chiefs that "now the Local Government Ministry has chiefs and the clergy, unlike the previous ministry. You cannot steal from chiefs and the clergy and walk away freely".

Accept appointees

The minister further urged the people to accept and support persons appointed by President John Mahama to head institutions and agencies.

"Let's stop violent confrontations after appointments. There is no time for violence; let's use the opportunity to develop our communities," he said.

Mr Ibrahim said the ministry would be performing many activities this month.

He mentioned the appointment of the 261 MMDCEs, including the government appointees and the election of 16 Council of State members as some of the activities expected to be conducted this month.

The minister said his outfit was currently compiling names of shortlisted prospective MMDCEs from the regions for the final vetting.

Unity

On issues concerning the Banda Constituency, he urged the chiefs and people in the area to unite for the accelerated development of the constituency, adding that "this is not the time to fight".

Mr Ibrahim promised to complete the ongoing Bandaman Fish Market and construct additional facilities such as a landing beach and warehouse to boost trading activities.

He thanked President Mahama and the entire leadership of the NDC party for the confidence reposed in him.

The minister also expressed appreciation to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, particularly the President of the house, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, for the role he played in his appointment.

He appealed to chiefs and the clergy to support him in prayers and guidance to succeed.

Assurance

The Osiakwanhene of the Banda Traditional Council, Nana Bankwade, assured the minister of the council's support.

He urged him to be firm, work hard and perform his tasks well for the benefit of the country.

"If you fail in your role as the sector minister, it means the entire Banda Ahenkro has failed and if you succeed, the entire Banda Ahenkro has succeeded. So we will do everything possible for you to succeed in order to bring glory to us," the chief said.

"Your appointment as cabinet minister remains the biggest history in Banda Ahenkro and its adjoining communities," he said.

Earlier, hundreds of citizens poured onto the principal streets of Banda Ahenkro to welcome the minister to the community.

