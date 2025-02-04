Next article: GREDA calls for support to resolve housing deficit

Lt Gen. Quainoo to be buried Saturday

Daily Graphic Feb - 04 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

One of Ghana’s distinguished soldiers who played a crucial role in Ghana’s military history, contributing to both national and regional stability, Lieutenant General Arnold Quainoo, will be laid to rest on Saturday, February 8.

He passed away on December 2, 2024, at the age of 85.

Per the funeral programme released by the family, a burial mass for the distinguished military leader, fondly known as “Buffalo Soldier”, would take place at St Catherine Roman Catholic Church, Burma Camp, in Accra.

The military burial service will be preceded by a file past from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., followed by the service at 9 a.m., after which he will be laid to rest at the Military Cemetery.

Funeral rites will continue at the Arakan Officers’ Mess in Burma Camp after the burial.

Career

As a soldier, Lt Gen. Quainoo’s leadership and dedication earned him a place among Ghana’s most distinguished military figures.

He also served twice as Army Commander, first in 1979 following the coup-d'état by the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), which overthrew the Supreme Military Council.

Following the country’s return to constitutional rule in 1981, he was replaced when the Dr Hilla Limann’s government was elected.

Lt Gen. Quainoo was, however, re-appointed as Chief of Army Staff following the coup by the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).

He succeeded Flight Lieutenant J.J. Rawlings as Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), serving as Ghana’s 22nd CDS from August 25, 1983, to September 22, 1989, playing a crucial role in stabilising the military during a politically turbulent period.

On the international front, in 1990, he was appointed the first commander of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), which intervened in Liberia to help end the civil war.

The Lt General was also famed for his firm stance on military discipline.

He abolished extravagant initiation and wetting ceremonies in military messes, replacing them with the reaffirmation ceremony.

Training

He began his military career as one of 54 Officer Cadets in Regular Career Course (RCC) Intake Two at the Ghana Military Academy in 1961.

Alongside three colleagues—O/Cdt Gbekor, O/Cdt Kwesi-Oppong, and O/Cdt Mensah— later commissioning as an officer on December 10, 1962.

After 34 years of distinguished service, he was honourably released from the military on February 9, 1996.

A highly trained officer, Lt. Gen. Quainoo, earned his Rangers Badge after completing the US Army Rangers Course at Fort Benning, Georgia, in 1967.

His academic pursuits took him to the India Defence Services Staff College (1970) and the United States International Defence Management Course in Monterey, California (1977).

He is survived by his wife, Juliet Flora Quainoo, and children: Josephine Aba Quainoo, Brenda Esi McGail, Anthony Quainoo, Audrey Asamoah, Ida Antonia Gyan-Bediako, Arnold Ato Quainoo and Julian Ebow Quainoo.