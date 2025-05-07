Featured

The Mirror’s Mother’s Day Buffet at Oak Plaza Hotel: Patrons urged to reserve tickets

Efia Akese May - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

The Mirror and its partner, the Oak Plaza Hotel, East Airport, Accra, are set for another Mother’s Day buffet lunch to celebrate mothers and mother figures for the roles they play in society.

The Mirror's Mother's Day Buffet Lunch, an event families look forward to, has grown to become the most patronised Mother’s Day event in Accra.

It is for this reason that the host, the Oak Plaza Hotel, is advising patrons to book or make reservations ahead of the event scheduled for May 11, 2025, at noon.

In recent years, some patrons who walked in on the event had to be turned away as the venue was full.

In an interview with The Mirror, the Food and Beverage Manager, Brenda Ratidzo Ushe, advised that it was best for individuals, families and groups to secure their seats by booking in advance.

That way, she said, seats would be reserved with name tags and guests wouldn’t have to join queues once they arrived at the venue.

Tickets

Tickets for the Mother's Day event are available at the Oak Plaza Hotel and the head office of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, priced at an affordable GH¢650 per head and GH¢1,200 for two. Interested persons can call 0242202447, 0548019572, 0302210630 and 0205111235.

“Mother’s Day at Oak Plaza with The Mirror is the best Mother's Day event in Accra, perhaps in Ghana.

Don't lose out on that opportunity and what that means is, you have to buy your tickets in advance, and reserve your table. Don't leave this to the last minute to be disappointed.

“As always, this has been a sold-out function over the years, so don't miss this one. Make your bookings in advance,” she said.

A celebration fit for mothers

The hotel, Ms Ushe said, was prepared to host this year’s event in a grand style, adding, “Our team is ready in terms of the food, in terms of our entertainment, we want to make sure that it's bigger and better as we have done in the past years.

“I think that the food has been a major part of the celebration. We always have an open buffet; an extensive buffet, a range of soups, salads and a full pork on the spit.

We will not leave any stone unturned when it comes to food for our mothers.

“We want to make sure that our mothers are more than satisfied. We want to make sure that they can remember and reinvent the memories they have in their kitchen when making food,” she stated.

Also with the hotel marking its 20th anniversary this year, the Food and Beverage Manager said they were prepared to reinforce their image and brand in the hospitality space.

“We will make sure that every detail of this function is taken care of.

So why not bring your mum? Make sure that you come and relax so all is taken care of while she has a great time,” she added.

Giveaways from sponsors

A Senior Marketing Officer at the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Mr Stephen Gbadegbe, in an interview, said in addition to the complimentary gifts for mothers from sponsors, guests stood a chance of winning more gifts in lucky dips.

He mentioned notable brands such as Ghandour Cosmetics, SIC Insurance, Woodin, Ecobank and GB Foods as sponsors for this year’s event.

The garden buffet lunch and accompanying activities, he said, would be a major upgrade on previous events.

“We are committed to making this year’s event a memorable one for patrons.

Mothers will have the opportunity to share their motherhood experiences with younger mothers as well,” he said.

Mothers, he explained, should be celebrated in grand style because they play vital roles in nurturing, supporting and shaping the lives of their children, families and their communities.

“The Mirror is providing this beautiful platform for people to celebrate mothers and appreciate their multifaceted roles.

Through this, we also hope to strengthen family bonds.”

The Mirror Model Mother

Another highlight of the celebration is the unveiling of The Mirror Model Mother.

The concept, he said, was to celebrate a mother or mother figure who had distinguished herself in society.

This mother will serve as a model for other mothers and lead impactful initiatives The Mirror embarks on throughout the year.