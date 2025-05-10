Featured

The Mirror celebrates mothers at Oak Plaza tomorrow

Efia Akese May - 10 - 2025 , 09:41 4 minutes read

Tomorrow at lunch time at 12 midday, The Mirror and its partner, the Oak Plaza Hotel, East Airport, Accra, will host the biggest Mother's Day event in Accra.

The event, which will also unveil The Mirror Model Mother for this year, will celebrate mothers for the roles they play in their families and societies.

The question is, have you reserved your tickets to celebrate your mother and mother figures?

For GH¢650 per head and GH¢1,200 for two, mothers and their families get to enjoy a four-course buffet lunch with drinks and water, a complimentary local bar, gifts from sponsors for mothers and good live band music by the Lipstick Queens.

While tickets will be available at the Oak Plaza Hotel tomorrow, the Food and Beverage Manager, Brenda Ratidzo Ushe, has advised that individuals, families and groups should secure their seats by booking in advance.

With that, guests would have tables reserved with name tags so they don’t have to join queues to buy tickets.

Reservations can be made by calling 0242202447, 0548019572, 0302210630 and 0205111235 today or tomorrow before 11 a.m. for the event, which starts at midday till late afternoon.

Fun day for mother

Ms Ushe said the extensive buffet will have local and continental dishes, soups, salads, a dessert station and a favourite spot for most guests, the full pork on the spit.

She said the hotel was ready to wow mothers with meals they would love and even want to try at home.

“Our team is ready in terms of the food and our entertainment.

We want to make sure that it's bigger and better, as we have done in the past years.

“I think that the food has been a major part of the celebration.

We always have an open buffet; an extensive buffet, a range of soups, salads and a full pork on the spit.

We will not leave any stone unturned when it comes to food for our mothers.

“We want to make sure that our mothers are more than satisfied.

We want to make sure that they can remember and reinvent the memories they have in their kitchen when making food,” she stated.

Also, with the hotel marking its 20th anniversary this year, the Food and Beverage Manager said they were prepared to reinforce their image and brand in the hospitality space.

“We will make sure that every detail of this function is taken care of. So why not bring your mum?

Make sure that you come and relax so all is taken care of while she has a great time,” she added.

While the all-female Lipstick Band performs renditions of different genres of music, guests can make special requests and hit the dance floor with their mothers.

Giveaways from sponsors

A Senior Marketing Officer at Graphic Communications Group Ltd, Stephen Gbadegbe, in an interview, said in addition to the complimentary gifts for mothers from sponsors, guests stood a chance of winning more gifts in lucky dips.

He mentioned notable brands such as Ghandour Cosmetics, SIC Insurance, Woodin, Ecobank and GB Foods as sponsors for this year’s event.

The garden buffet lunch and accompanying activities, he said, would be a major upgrade on previous events.

“We are committed to making this year’s event a memorable one for patrons.

Mothers will have the opportunity to share their motherhood experiences with younger mothers as well,” he said.

Mothers, he explained, should be celebrated in grand style because they play vital roles in nurturing, supporting and shaping the lives of their children, families and their communities.

“The Mirror is providing this beautiful platform for people to celebrate mothers and appreciate their multifaceted roles.

Through this, we also hope to strengthen family bonds,” he added.

The Mirror Model Mother

Another highlight of the celebration is the unveiling of The Mirror Model Mother.

The concept, he said, was to celebrate a mother or mother figure who had distinguished herself in society.

This mother will serve as a model for other mothers and lead impactful initiatives that The Mirror embarks on throughout the year.