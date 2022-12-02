Take Farmers, farming-related businesses seriously – Mahama to Akufo-Addo government

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has called on the Akufo-Addo government to take farmers and farming-related businesses seriously.
This, according to him, is the best way the country can reduce imports and strengthen the struggling cedi.
In a Facebook post to celebrate Ghanaian farmers on Farmers Day marked every first Friday in December, he said “With Ghana’s economy at the brink of collapse, as proven by Rating Agencies through their unending downgrades, and the hardships it has brought to many homes, this is the time for the government to begin to take farmers and farming-related businesses seriously,” he added.
Mr. Mahama lauded farmers in the country for their resilient efforts in always feeding citizens and keeping industries running.
“I celebrate all farmers on this auspicious occasion for their priceless efforts that feed us and keep our industries running”
Farmers’ Day is being marked across all 16 regions, where farmers will be honoured with prizes for pushing the agricultural sector.
The 38th National Farmers’ Day awards will be held today, December 2, 2022, at the Jubilee Park at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.
