Akunini Global lauds KUMACA for winning STEMNNOVATION contest

Akunini Global, the alumni association of Kumasi Academy (KUMACA), has commended its alma mater for emerging as the National Champion’s of the first STEMNOVATION contest in the country.
Kumasi Academy, the Ashanti Regional Champions of the contest, shrugged off stiff competition from 21 other schools.
The school won against Archbishop Potter Girls’ SHS in the quarter-finals, outclassed the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC Legon), St. James SHS and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in the semi-final contest, before beating Pope John’s SHS and Worawora SHS in the final contest to emerge victors.
The competition is designed to challenge students’ creative ability while modelling innovative products that have the potency of driving socio-economic development.
Laboratory
The National President of Akunini Global, Okunini Kwabena Dapaah-Siakwan, emphasised that the school’s science lab built and furnished with the essential equipment, including robotics by past students, was key in the attainment of the historic feat.
“Definitely, this success didn’t come out of nothing but was due to the new ultramodern science laboratory the past students built and donated to our school and in particular, the inclusion of robotics in the course work of the laboratory.
“I take the opportunity to congratulate the students who ably represented us and their teachers and not forgetting the headmaster and his team who supported us in deed and in spirit to bring us this far. This success should influence the students to study hard to maintain the standards that their forebears have set up,” he reiterated.
Past students
In his remarks following the grand finale, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, commenting on the lab, said, “I’ve seen the lab that has been built by the old [past] students. You are truly telling the past boys and girls of KUMACA that you are putting the lab to a very good use.”
The national STEM competition, STEMNOVATION, was first launched in the country by the sector ministry in September 2022.