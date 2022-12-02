2022 WASSCE results: Candidates perform better in Maths, English, Social Studies

There has been some improvement in students’ performance in three out of the four core subjects in this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) compared to that of last year.
Except for Integrated Science where there was a dip in performance, the students scored better in English Language, Mathematics and Social Studies this time around.
In English Language, those who had A1-C6 jumped from 54.08 per cent last year to 60.39 per cent this year, while students who scored A1-C6 in Mathematics also increased from 54.11 per cent in 2021 to 61.39 per cent in 2022.
Those who had A1-C6 in Social Studies went up from 66.03 per cent in 2021 to 71.51 per cent this year.
However, in the case of Integrated Science, the performance dropped from 65.70 per cent in 2021 to 62.45 per cent this year.
In 2020, performance in the four subjects was as follows: English Language, 57.34 per cent; Mathematics, 65.71 per cent; Integrated Science, 52.53 per cent and Social Studies, 64.31 per cent.
These were contained in the 2022 WASSCE results released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, in Accra yesterday.
Breakdown
According to the breakdown, the total number of candidates with A1-C6 in English Language were 252,502, representing 60.39 per cent; those with Grade D7 were 48,495, representing 11.59 per cent; with those with Grade E8 being 35,735, representing 8.54 per cent, while students with Grade F9 were 49,873, representing 11.92 per cent.
In Mathematics, a total of 256,264 candidates, representing 61.39 per cent, had Grades A1-C6; 28,116 (6.73 per cent) had D7; with 27,696 (6.63 per cent) receiving Grade E8, while 43,767 (10.48 per cent),had Grade F9.
In Integrated Science, 260,335 candidates, (62.45 per cent), scored A1-C6; with 34,848 (8.36 per cent) obtaining Grade D7; 35,645, (8.55 per cent), Grade E8, and 28,072, (6.73 per cent) had F9.
A total of 298,327 candidates (71.51 per cent) had A1-C6 in Social Studies; 34,275 (8.21 per cent) scored Grade D7, with 25,546 (6.12 per cent) getting Grade E8, while 40,364 (9.67 per cent) had F9.
A total number of 422,883 candidates, comprising 203,753 males and 219,130 females from 977 schools sat for the examination in the country this year.
The figure, which represents 5.25 per cent, was lower than the 2021 entry of 446,352 candidates. In all, 2,818, (0.67) per cent of candidates who registered for the examination failed to turn up.
Cancellation
According to the statement, subject results of 3,845 candidates had been cancelled for sending foreign materials into examination halls, while the entire results of 518 candidates had also been cancelled for sending mobile phones into the examination hall.
“The entire results of 117 candidates have been withheld, pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged cases of impersonation detected during the examination.
“The scripts of candidates from 179 schools in certain subjects are also being scrutinised for reported cases of collusion. The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations,” it further said.
Meanwhile, the council said that Action Secondary Technical School, Madina, Accra, was wrongly cited as one of the schools caught engaging in syndicate cheating during the examination.
According to the council, the school that should have been named in the alleged case of syndicate cheating was the Madina Senior High School which wrote the examination at the Action Secondary Technical School (ASTS).
The council said it had posted the results online and that candidates who so desired may access their results at its website www.waecgh.org.