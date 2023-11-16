State burial for Theresa Kufuor underway in Accra

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Nov - 16 - 2023 , 06:04

Late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor has been laid in state at the Forecourt of the State House.

The state funeral is being held for the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The service started 7 a.m. with a file past followed by a burial mass at 9 a.m.

The final funeral rite will be performed for the former First Lady at Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, November 18.

Mrs Kufour died at her home in Peduase on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 87.

Requiem mass

A Requiem Mass was held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in honour of late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

The event was held at the Christ the King Catholic Church at Cantonments in Accra.

The requiem mass brought together high-profile personalities, politicians, family and friends of the late former First Lady.

The late Theresa Aba Kufuor had been a devoted companion of former President Kufuor throughout their 61 years of marriage.

She was a member of a well-known family from Odumase, in the Bono Region, and a retired nurse and midwife.

She lived most of her working life in the United Kingdom after her studies at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford, and Paddington General Hospital in London.

She qualified as a state-certified midwife with a certificate in premature nursing.

She was the last born of her parents.