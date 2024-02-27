SONA 2024: La General Hospital project will be completed in 28 months - Prez Akufo-Addo

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Feb - 27 - 2024 , 16:48

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the government has secured an alternative source of funding for the reconstruction and completion of the La General Hospital Project within 28 months.

The President made this known during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The hospital is slated for reconstruction and equipped to function as a modern facility with all the necessary equipment for diagnosis and treatment.

President Akufo-Addo further stated that the project, which commenced in January this year, is expected to be completed within 28 months.

He remarked, “Mr. Speaker, I am pleased to announce that an alternative source of funding has been secured for the reconstruction and completion of the La Hospital Project, transforming it into a fully functional modern hospital equipped with the necessary diagnostic and treatment facilities. The contractor has received an advance mobilisation payment of fifteen per cent (15%), amounting to approximately seven-point-five million dollars (US$7.5 million), and work has already commenced. The project effectively began in January this year and is expected to be completed within twenty-eight (28) months.”

The La General Hospital was demolished in July 2020 due to severe structural problems reported by the hospital’s administration.

Although President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the La General Hospital Redevelopment Project on August 10, 2020, residents have been displeased with the pace of work on the project.