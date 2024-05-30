Sod cut for surfacing of Oda, Aboabo roads

Samuel Kyei-Boateng May - 30 - 2024 , 10:46

The Birim Central Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region last Friday cut the sod for commencement of bituminous surfacing of seven kilometres of town roads at Akyem Oda and Akyem Aboabo.

The World Bank project is being funded through the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme. Memphis Metropolitan Limited, the road construction firm executing the project, has a duration of six months to complete it.

At the sod-cutting, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, mentioned other ongoing projects in the constituency, such as the asphalting of 20 kilometres of roads in the area, reconstruction of the Oda central market and the construction of the Oda Nkwantanum and Kumasi lorry park market at Oda, all worth more than GH¢100 million.

Oda roads

Mr Acquah, who is also a Deputy Minister of Health, said already, Jo Mint Construction Limited was tarring 10 kilometres of Oda town roads, and work was progressing steadily.

He announced that the government would soon provide all metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in the country with road construction equipment such as graders, tipper trucks and concrete mixers among others, to carry out road rehabilitation in the various communities.

The MP said the road rehabilitation in the communities was to provide safe, efficient and modern transportation network for the residents, visitors and businesses. He said: "This significant investment is expected to stimulate economic growth, create opportunities and improve the overall quality of life of the people."

The Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive, Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa, urged stakeholders, especially the contractor and the consultant, to ensure the early completion of the project without compromising on quality work.

The Operations Manager of Memphis Metropolitan Limited, Cephas Kafui, and the engineer of Soman Consult (the consultant supervising the project), Daniel Kumi, gave an assurance that they would do quality work and also complete the project on schedule.