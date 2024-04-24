Smash barriers to your progress • Prof. Aziato challenges youth

Daily Graphic Apr - 24 - 2024 , 11:12

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Professor Lydia Aziato, has challenged young people, especially women and persons with disability, to smash the seemingly insurmountable barriers that confront them on their paths to the height of their chosen fields.

Using her own life story as an example, Prof. Aziato narrated how she successfully scaled over obstacles that others had come to accept. “Everyone typically said it could not be done, but I told myself there was always a first time”, she recounted.

The V-C was speaking at a Ghana grows youth policy dialogue which had young people from Ho and surrounding districts as participants at the Ho Technical University in the Volta Region last Saturday.

The programme is a collaborative initiative of Mastercard Foundation and Springboard Road Show Foundation. It seeks to equip young people, particularly women, with requisite knowledge and confidence to explore career paths in agriculture, agribusiness, and technical and vocational fields.

It also served as a platform to create awareness among young people about various policies that impact their lives and also equip them with skills to confidently engage with policymakers and duty bearers.

Various agribusiness, technical and vocational youth ambassadors also showcased their business initiatives and networked with like-minded colleagues.

Collaboration

The Executive Director of Springboard Road Show Foundation, Comfort Ocran, urged the participants to take action by bringing to the fore challenges and opportunities they discover in agriculture and ATVET sectors.

She said they must also share their thoughts on how to bridge the gap between education and employment in those sectors, and what policies and resources they would need to thrive.

The dialogue specifically addressed Commitments One and Two of Chapter Five of the National Gender Policy, focusing on women's empowerment, livelihoods and their right to access justice.

A panel member, Hilary Gbedemah, shared insights on how to engage stakeholders confidently with participants, emphasising the importance of awareness, dressing, public speaking, etiquette and networking skills.

She provided practical strategies for effective communication and interaction in professional settings.

Policy awareness

The Executive Director of the Ark Foundation, Dr Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, shed light on policy awareness and how to engage with stakeholders. She highlighted the role of advocacy and collaboration in advancing women's rights and access to justice.

“As you progress on your journey, do not walk alone. Always look out for opportunities to collaborate with others and shine in the face of obstacles”, Dr Dwamena-Aboagye added.

The initiative is expected to contribute towards inspiring and equipping a new generation of citizens to succeed in agribusiness and contribute to the nation's economic growth.