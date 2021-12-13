SDA Church builds clinic for Dadease community

The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church has inaugurated a clinic at Dadease in the Sekyere Kumawu District in the Ashanti Region to cater for the health care needs of people in and around the community.
The project was financed partly by a private family.
Christened Amponsah Adventist Health Centre (AAHC) after its main sponsor, the clinic has a 15-bed ward for males and another for female patients, two consultation rooms, a delivery ward and a waiting area.
At a ceremony to hand over the facility to the church in the district, the President of the Ashanti Central Conference of the SDA Church, Pastor Stephen Opoku Ware, said the execution of the project was a fulfilling mission.
The project, he said, was conceived in 2011, and the sod was cut for the construction in 2012.
He stated that due to some challenges at the time, however, the church had to cede the site to the government for the current Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound.
He added that because the church was determined to operate a health centre in the area to support the health needs of the people, it rented a five-bedroom house in 2015 to be used for the purpose but failed to find the required personnel to man it.
He said following the carving out of the Dadease District out of the former Kumawu District in August 2020, a parcel of land was released for the project.
“Work started in September 2020 and was completed this year,” he said.
He expressed gratitude to the Amponsah family (led by Dr. David Amponsah) for financing the greater part of the project.
The District Chief Executive of the area, Mr. Agyekum Boateng, lauded the church for the effort and gesture.
He acknowledged the contribution of the church in the health sector over the years and urged it to continue to partner the government in the provision of health care for the people.