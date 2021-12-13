Ghana Gas hands over sanitary facilities to Mfantsiman Girls

The Ghana Gas Company Limited has handed over two places of convenience to augment sanitary facilities at the Mfantsiman Girls High School at Saltpond.
The two facilities, two 12-seater water closets, with overhead water tanks, sinks and hand dryers were built at the east and west ends on the campus. it will afford the students more conducive sanitary facilities.
Places of convenience for the more that 3,000 girls were limited and some were not in good condition.
Decent facility
The Headmistress of Mfantsiman Girls, Mrs. Phyllis Arthur-Simpson, said "as an institution for adolescents girls, places of convenience were critical to their well-being and to ensure effective learning."
She said the school, therefore, appealed to the then Board Chairperson of the company, Ms. Christine Churcher, and the late Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr. Ekow Quansah Hayford, who worked to get Ghana Gas to commence the project.
Corporate social responsibility
Ghana Gas initiated that project as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).
The Senior Manager, Community Relations and CSR, Mr. Stephen Donkor, said the company was motivated by the fact that the facilities would better the sanitary infrastructure for the girls and added that girls especially required decent places of convenience.
He said the company would make its impact felt in communities all over the country by improving infrastructure and supporting community and institutional development.
He urged the students and management of the school to ensure the facility was well maintained.
"We want to come back to see the facility in a good and usable condition," he stated.
Relief
Some of the students said the facility was a relief.
"We have places of convenience in the dormitories and a few outside the dormitories which we use during classes hours. But the dormitories are locked during classes hours so these ones will be very helpful," Christiana Tetteh, one of the students, said.
Fauzia Usman Haruna; another student, also appealed for more refuse containers to further improve the disposal of waste.
A representative of the Mfantseman Municipal Director of Education, Mr Badu Mensah, appealed for support for other educational institutions in the municipality.