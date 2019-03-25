Residents protests delays in handing over Oti Landfill site to Asokwa Assembly

Some residents near the Oti landfill site in the Asokwa Municipality (
ASKMA) in Kumasi on Monday morning blocked the entrance to the landfill site arguing that they want the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to speed up the process of transferring its management of the site to the Asokwa Municipal Assembly .
The residents claimed that the KMA and the management of the site have reneged on the agreement with the residents to fumigate the site regularly to prevent the foul
Led by the assembly member for Kuwait-Oti-Aprabo Electoral Area,
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The assembly member of the area,
According to him, when word got out about the impending demonstration, officers from the KMA came to Oti on Sunday to fumigate some houses "but that is not going to stop us from demanding that the right thing
He said the continued management of the site by the KMA was denying the residents the necessary support from the