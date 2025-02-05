Featured

VIDEO: Education Ministry denies story - But Graphic stands by report

Rejoinder: Clarification on teacher trainee allowance remarks

The Ministry of Education has taken note of a front-page publication in the Tuesday, 4th February, 2025 edition of the Daily Graphic with the headline "Teacher Trainee Allowance to go".

The headline is not only sensational but misleading as their own narration of the story indicated.

We wish to categorically state that the news item does not reflect the true and accurate reporting of what the Hon. Minister stated.

The Hon. Minister, during his interaction with Executives of the Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), explained that Government is open to augmenting the financial needs of students in the Colleges of Education.

To this end, he indicated that Government would seek to consider an enhanced loan scheme for students in this category if need be.

In addition, the Minister was emphatic that Government would maintain the allowances until further deliberations and a firm agreement is reached with all stakeholders.

We, therefore, urge the Daily Graphic to correct the wrong impression created and to give this rejoinder the same prominence as its earlier publication.

Media houses are encouraged to verify information with the Ministry where they have doubts so as not to cause unnecessary concerns among our cherished stakeholders.

The Ministry of Education reiterates its commitment to policies that support teacher trainees and education delivery at large. We urge the public to disregard the misleading publication and rely on official communication from the Ministry for accurate information. END

Editor’s note:

This rejoinder was published unedited. The Daily Graphic wishes to state categorically that it stands by its story as appeared in yesterday’s issue. Watch the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu below;