Regimanuel Gray, Rotary Club partner to plant trees

An estate developer, Regimanuel Gray Ltd (RGL), has partnered with the Rotary Club of Accra, East Airport, to expand its tree-planting project within Accra.

Throughout its 30-year history, RGL has consistently implemented extensive greening initiatives across all its housing developments. The company has surpassed the planting of 10,000 trees and aims to reach 15,000 by the end of 2026 to achieve a minimum ratio of three trees per household within Regimanuel communities.

Coming ahead of the celebration of World Environment Day today, the initiative aligns with the global efforts to combat land degradation, halt desertification and build drought resilience, as encapsulated in this year's World Environment Day theme: #GenerationRestoration.

The two partners launched the collaboration last Monday, marking the beginning of a significant environmental campaign to promote local tree species and enhance urban green spaces.

"Our new development, Regimanuel Satellite City, presents an opportunity to expand our tree-planting initiative across more than 1,200 acres," the Head of Projects at RGL, Cynthia Asamoah, said.

"This initiative goes beyond beautification. It's about creating sustainable communities where residents can live in harmony with nature. We are taking a significant step towards environmental restoration and mitigating the impacts of climate change,” she added.

Mr Asamoah explained that the green buffers within Regimanuel estates served as vital habitats and acted as natural barriers against noise and pollution.

Partnership

The Rotarian President of the Rotary Club of Accra Airport East, Louise Agyeman-Barning, said the collaboration with Regimanuel Gray would see them join forces for a tree-planting exercise as part of the Green Ghana Project.

She explained that Rotary clubs across the country had been tasked to support the Green Ghana Project to safeguard the environment. Both partners believe the collaboration represented a significant step towards achieving sustainable development for the club.