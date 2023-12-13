RCC, TIAST sign cooperation agreement

Della Russel Ocloo Dec - 13 - 2023 , 15:25

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TIAST Co-operation of China aimed at industrialising and adding value to agriculture, fostering job creation and ensuring food security.

Under the MoU, the company will from January next year provide capacity building to 1,000 farmers in the region to enhance cassava production and the value addition of starch.

Additionally, the company will provide farmers with the necessary equipment to enhance cassava value addition, allowing them to export cassava starch for the production of noodles and other products.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, disclosed this at a durbar at Kpone Bawaleshie in the Kpone-Katamanso District in the Greater Accra Region to mark this year’s National Farmers Day.

Winners

The ceremony saw 65-year-old Evans Drah from the Ada District adjudged the overall best regional farmer, while 69-year-old Gertrude Odarkar Pabifio of Kpone Kokompe was crowned the municipal best farmer.

A physically challenged farmer, Isaac Teye Gatianu of Isaac Farms in the Ningo District, took home the best regional physically challenged farmer award.

A number of women were also recognised in the various categories, including the food processing award which went to Charity Edupong of Meanean Foods; Comfort Tettey; Josephine Mimi Okpoti; Agnes Nenyewoede, among others, highlighting their significant roles in the agriculture development value chain.

Smart Solutions

Delivering the address, on the theme, “Delivering Smart Solutions for Food Security and Resilience," Mr Quartey underscored the need for innovative and sustainable approaches in agriculture.

“In a world marked by rapid changes, climate uncertainties, and evolving technologies, it is imperative that we embrace smart solutions to address the complex issues surrounding food production and distribution,” he said.

Agriculture, Mr Quartey affirmed, remained the cornerstone of the economy, sustaining a substantial portion of the population, hence the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and the implementation of sustainable farming practices were pivotal to achieving the nation's desired sustainability.

Government, he said, remained committed to agriculture development with the expectation that the introduction of new programmes into the sector would boost productivity, guarantee food security, produce ample raw materials for sustained industrialisation, among others.

New categories

The Regional Director of Agriculture, Eric Asamani, in his remarks said the region decided to introduce new categories into this year’s award scheme such as rewarding the best school in the region to have made efforts towards boosting agriculture.

That, he said, was to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in agriculture among young people, particularly at a time that the agriculture sector was facing a number of challenges such as climate change, population growth and resource scarcity.

The Chief of Gbetsile, Nii Teye Kojo Amankwa Sune I, who chaired the programme lamented the poor condition of roads to many farming communities across the country.

Nii Amankwa Sune also expressed concern about the ongoing conversion of farmland to other uses, which posed a threat to the country's food security and sustainability efforts.

He urged the government and stakeholders to collaborate in innovative solutions that would revitalise the agricultural sector and make it more appealing to young people.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Joseph Akuertey Tettey, in his remarks commended the women farmers especially for the significant contributions they continued to make within the agriculture value chain from production through processing and marketing of agricultural products.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kpone-Katamanso, Samuel Okoe Amanquah, emphasised the importance of promoting sustainable farming practices and leveraging research to ensure a resilient agricultural sector.