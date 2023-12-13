Involve women in decision-making at household, community levels

Biiya Mukusah Ali Dec - 13 - 2023 , 15:19

One of the popular adages in Ghanaian society is “Two heads are better than one”.

This adage is interpreted to mean that it is helpful to have the advice or opinion of a second person, particularly a partner or an experienced person before arriving at a final decision.

This famous adage is commonly used among the old and the young in the society, however, its knowledge and application are widely disregarded as some husbands and community leaders ignore involving women in decision-making at household and community levels.

WISE project

As part of measures to change the narrative, GLOMEF, a human rights media advocacy organisation, has embarked on an intensive community advocacy on women's participation in decision-making at the household and community levels in 15 communities in the Sunyani Municipality in the Bono Region.

The communities are Yawmiri, Nkrankrom, Nkrankese, Yawhima, Mensahkrom, Asufufu, Watchman, Kwasimfum, Nwonwasu, Kyeredua, Yawsae, Nsagobesa, Osofokrom, Kyiribogya and Nwowaso.

The aim is to help deepen the knowledge of about 1,500 men and community members to have a better understanding of women’s rights and appreciate the importance of women's participation in household and community levels decision-making.

Supported by Plan International Ghana (PIG) through its Women’s Innovation for Sustainable Enterprise (WISE) Project and funded by Global Affairs Canada, it seeks to improve the social position of women, create economic opportunities, and increase their control over resources and decision-making at household and community levels.

WISE is a five-and-a-half-year gender equality and women's economic empowerment project implemented by PIG and Plan International Canada in partnership with Urbanet and WIDO, local non-governmental organisations.

Additionally, the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Esoko, Oikncredit, and Solarkiosk are strategic partners to the project.

The project is expected to increase realisation of rights to economic empowerment, well-being, and inclusive economic growth for targeted women in five Municipal and Districts in Northern, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

Statistics

Quoting statistics, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), Raphael Godlove Ahenu, told the Daily Graphic that studies had shown that only 37 per cent of married women in Ghana had the opportunity to participate in decision-making in their homes.

He said those studies further revealed that about 31 per cent of them had no opportunity to be involved by their husbands in decision-making in their matrilineal homes.

Mr Ahenu said it was sad that some women had been denied the opportunity to contribute in decision-making, saying, “In some homes men are making decisions on their wives’ health or medical conditions”.

Mr Ahenu said women were critical and analytical thinkers who had meaningful ideas to contribute to the progress of their families.

He said they were also very sensitive and smart to sense or detect fake or risky investments.

“If they are aware of their husband’s decision to venture into such risk investment, they will give advice to prevent loss,” he stated.

Mr Ahenu, therefore, appealed to the public, particularly husbands, to allow their wives to participate in decision-making to enhance progress and development.

Potential

For her part, the WISE Project Manager of the PIG, Rose Aawulenaa, said the project was aimed at building the potential of women to pursue any business of their interest.

She said it was the target of the project to educate men to appreciate the potential in women in order to involve them in decision-making.