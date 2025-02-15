Featured

President Mahama engages USAFRICOM Commander

Daily Graphic Feb - 15 - 2025 , 10:10 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has stressed the urgent need for increased US support in tackling the challenges of subregional security threats.

He made the appeal when he held bilateral talks with General Michael E. Langley, Commander of the United States African Command (USAFRICOM), on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany last Thursday.

Focus

The meeting focused on enhancing regional security cooperation and investment opportunities in Ghana.

"Today's meeting with General Langley highlights Ghana's commitment to enhancing our security posture in response to evolving threats across the region," President Mahama said.

"We appreciate the support of the United States and are keen to expand our collaborative efforts," he added.

Key topics discussed included the establishment of a bilateral agreement for joint maritime patrols, an initiative to safeguard Ghana's coastal waters, and to combat illegal fishing and piracy.

The two leaders also explored avenues for improved coordination between USAFRICOM and the Ghana Armed Forces regarding security cooperation and logistics, thereby enhancing operational effectiveness.

Proactive approach

President Mahama's engagement with USAFRICOM highlighted Ghana's proactive approach to regional security and its strategic partnership with the United States.

Regional security remains a top priority, so the meetings reflected a concerted effort to strengthen partnerships that can effectively respond to emerging threats and ensure stability throughout West Africa.

The Munich Security Conference, which brings together leaders worldwide, is a crucial platform for dialogue on international security.