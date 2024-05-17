Next article: Persons who intend to perform Hajj with illegal visas will be arrested, fined and deported - Saudi Arabia warns

Prempeh College robotics team arrives to hero’s welcome

Samuel Ohene Ewur May - 17 - 2024 , 05:45

The Prempeh College Robotics Team returned to a hero's welcome (Last Thursday) at the Kotoka International Airport after clinching the victory cup at the 2024 Robofest World Championships Unknown Mission Challenge (UMC) held in the United States of America (USA) last week.

The team, upon arrival, was welcomed by a delegation from Prempeh College, old students and a cross section of Ghanaians. The team displayed its trophies proudly as they spoke about the journey and the future of robotics in Ghana. This is the seventh time the team has won the world championship.

The Headmaster of Prempeh College, Very Rev. Lewis Asare, who was also the leader of the delegation, expressed his pride in the team's achievement. He emphasised the school's commitment to providing holistic education that included hands-on activities such as robotics.

He also highlighted the school's track record of success, winning the world championship seven times, and expressed confidence in the team's future endeavours. "The Robotics Club at Prempeh College has always been winning the world championship.

This is the seventh time we have won the world championship. And so I am very happy, and I am also confident that we are not ending it here.” "At Prempeh College, we are giving holistic education. And we would not want our students to be brainy and yet be limited in hands-on activities," he said.

"It is very expensive embarking on such robotic activities. The equipment, everything is very expensive. And so we wish that individuals and corporate entities will come in to support.

The government is doing its part. I understand there is STEM innovation going on and it is very good," he added. The coach of the Prempeh College Robotics Team, Kwame Owusu Opoku, commended the students for their dedication and hard work, noting that they had been preparing for the competition for over a year.

He thanked everyone who supported the team, including the Ghanaian community in the USA, the school administration, and former President, John Agyekum Kufuor, for the impactful contribution to the team's journey.

He also emphasised the importance of investing in robotics education in Ghana to harness the potential of young innovators. "It needs great investment. We need to support these brilliant minds so that they can do more to help develop the country," he said.

The leader of the team, Emmanuel-Paul Kwaku Oppong-Peprah, also shared insights into the competition. He explained how the Prempeh College Robotics Team overcame challenges and secured victory through collaboration and determination.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Governors and Global President of Prempeh College Old Students' Association, Benjamin Kweku Acolatse, highlighted the significance of the victory, especially as Prempeh College celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

"Prempeh College is 75 years this year, so we needed this trophy to add to the morale and significance of the occasion,” he said. He also called on institutions in Ghana to support robotics clubs to nurture future innovators.

"We hope institutions in the country will support these robotics clubs in not only Prempeh College but other schools and colleges. Prempeh College has shown the way and we believe that others will also follow," he added.