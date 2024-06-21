Featured

Pass Affirmative Action Bill into law now - Advocates demand

Emelia Ennin Abbey and Bernice Nortey Jun - 21 - 2024 , 12:44

The Affirmative Action Bill Coalition has renewed its call for the passage of the Affirmative Action Gender Equality Bill into law.

They urged the current Parliament to pass the bill into law before rising in December. “We want the Affirmative Action Bill passed now,” members of the coalition said. The bill, which has been pending in Parliament for several years, aims to promote gender equality and address systemic discrimination against women and marginalised groups.

The bill also seeks to ensure equal opportunities in education, employment and political representation.

Advocacy meeting

The Convenor of the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition, Sheila Minka-Premo, made the call during an advocacy meeting organised by Abantu Development, a non-governmental organisation, The Women's Manifesto Coalition and the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition, with support from African Women's Development Fund yesterday.

The advocacy meeting was to enhance the efforts towards the passage of Ghana's Affirmative Action Bill into law.

Collective action

Ms Minka-Premo said the bill, which had undergone a number of revisions, was withdrawn from Parliament on June 14, and an updated version had since been laid, gone through the first reading and was currently before the Gender Committee in Parliament.

She emphasised the need for collective action to ensure the passage of the bill, which had been delayed due to various challenges. Ms Minka-Premo highlighted six key justifications for the passage of the bill, including the marginalisation of women in leadership positions, constitutional requirements and international obligations.

She said Ghana's Constitution and international treaties required the government to ensure gender equality and equity but policies had not been effective in achieving that goal.